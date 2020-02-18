Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alleghany 89, Giles 74
Amelia Academy 86, Kenston Forest 60
Brunswick Academy 58, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 45
Cape Henry Collegiate 58, Norfolk Academy 32
Caroline 72, Eastern View 70, OT
Cave Spring 68, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 64
Charlottesville 40, Western Albemarle 38
Christchurch 61, Benedictine 58
Cosby 60, Thomas Dale 59
Courtland 74, Chancellor 53
East Rockingham 67, Clarke County 51
Eastern Mennonite 77, Holy Cross Regional Catholic 35
Frank Cox 56, Salem-Va. Beach 50, OT
Glen Allen 53, Hanover 52
Great Bridge 67, Hickory 47
Green Run 61, Princess Anne 42
Hampton 64, Denbigh 58
Heritage-Newport News 76, Phoebus 74
Holston 51, Chilhowie 42
Indian River 67, King’s Fork High School 63
James Madison 58, Westfield 41
John Marshall 108, J.R. Tucker 59
Justice High School 63, George Marshall 57
Kellam 49, Ocean Lakes 36
Kempsville 43, Bayside 40
Kettle Run 47, John Handley 45
King George 74, Spotsylvania 52
Lake Braddock 85, Fairfax 68
Lakeland 82, Deep Creek 55
Landstown 59, Tallwood 44
Lebanon 46, Marion 43
Martinsville 45, Halifax County 44
Mathews 56, Carver Academy 51
Meadowbrook 87, Colonial Heights 44
Menchville 82, Kecoughtan 73
Middleburg Academy 75, St. Maria Goretti, Md. 62
Millbrook 68, Sherando 28
Millbrook 81, Fauquier 77
Mills Godwin 68, Hermitage 40
Nansemond-Suffolk 77, Norfolk Christian School 53
Norfolk Collegiate 82, Peninsula Catholic 56
North Cross 81, New Covenant 55
North Stafford 59, Massaponax 49
Northwood 66, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 59
Oscar Smith 76, Grassfield 46
Page County 84, Rappahannock County 47
Potomac Falls 71, Rock Ridge 59
Riverside 67, Woodgrove 39
Roanoke Valley Christian 73, Faith Christian Academy-Hurt 52
Skyline 76, Warren County 66
South County 66, James Robinson 57
South Lakes 65, Herndon 58
St. John Paul the Great 85, Potomac School 72
Steward School 53, Catholic High School of Va Beach 44
Stone Bridge 72, Freedom (South Riding) 62
TJ-Richmond 64, Douglas Freeman 61, OT
Tandem Friends School 53, Wakefield School 50
The Covenant School 57, Fishburne Military 38
Timberlake Christian 77, Faith Christian-Roanoke 74
Trinity Christian School 48, Fredericksburg Christian 40
Virginia High 61, Tazewell 41
Warwick 81, Gloucester 74
West Potomac 53, Annandale 44
Western Branch 69, Nansemond River 66
William Fleming 67, Northside 64, OT
Wilson Memorial 75, Fort Defiance 63
Woodside 67, Bethel 57
Woodstock Central 46, George Mason 41, OT
Yorktown 98, Washington & Lee 73
Virginia Prep League Tournament=
Collegiate-Richmond 69, Fork Union Prep 41
St. Christopher’s 66, Woodberry Forest 42
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amherst County 66, E.C. Glass 60
Bayside 62, Kempsville 61
Bishop O’Connell 52, Good Counsel, Md. 35
Brentsville 56, Manassas Park 31
Catholic High School of Va Beach 57, Norfolk Christian School 41
Chancellor 65, Courtland 60
Charlottesville 52, Albemarle 6
Chilhowie 53, Rural Retreat 47
Collegiate-Richmond 42, St. Gertrude 41
Colonial Forge 58, Brooke Point 36
Cosby 60, Thomas Dale 29
Eastern View 52, Caroline 48
Eastside 70, J.I. Burton 35
Fredericksburg Christian 58, Foxcroft 22
Fresta Valley Christian School 34, Fredericksburg Academy 20
Galax 49, Grayson County 42
Gate City 42, John Battle 41
George Mason 45, Woodstock Central 24
George Wythe-Wytheville 63, Fort Chiswell 46
Georgetown Visitation Preparatory SchoolGeorgetown Visitation, D.C. 58, Episcopal 27
Gloucester 53, Warwick 26
Grassfield 45, Oscar Smith 34
Great Bridge 60, Hickory 19
Gretna 76, Appomattox 43
Grundy 50, Twin Valley 38
Hampton Roads 43, Norfolk Academy 35
Hampton def. Denbigh, forfeit
Heritage-Newport News 62, Phoebus 28
Honaker 63, Council 27
J.R. Tucker 60, John Marshall 43
James Wood 60, Fauquier 31
Kellam 63, Ocean Lakes 58
King George 77, Spotsylvania 23
King William 58, West Point 21
King’s Fork High School 66, Indian River 43
Lakeland 57, Deep Creek 52
Landstown 76, Tallwood 31
Life Christian 79, St. Margaret’s 19
Luray 45, Madison County 30
Magna Vista 36, Martinsville 35
McLean 61, Herndon 37
Meadowbrook 64, Colonial Heights 47
Menchville 84, Kecoughtan 15
Millbrook 68, Sherando 28
Mills Godwin 48, Hermitage 35
Mountain Mission 56, Mercer Christian, W.Va. 38
Nansemond-Suffolk 51, Cape Henry Collegiate 16
New Covenant 57, Eastern Mennonite 33
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 74, Holston 39
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 65, Pulaski County 49
Potomac Falls 46, Rock Ridge 17
Princess Anne 82, Green Run 17
Ridgeview 62, Lee High 29
Roanoke Valley Christian 51, Westover Christian 39
Salem-Va. Beach 75, Frank Cox 19
South Lakes 63, Langley 48
Springdale Prep, Md. 61, Potomac School 48
St. Annes-Belfield 67, Trinity Episcopal 41
Steward School 51, Norfolk Collegiate 24
Stone Bridge 39, Freedom (South Riding) 21
Strasburg 42, Page County 40
Temple Christian 56, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 21
Twin Springs 59, Thomas Walker 49
Union 65, Central – Wise 60
Warren County 64, Skyline 51
West Springfield 58, Lake Braddock 40
Western Branch 68, Nansemond River 32
William Fleming 48, Lord Botetourt 45
Woodgrove 49, Riverside 47
Woodside 55, Bethel 50
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Glen Allen vs. Hanover, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
