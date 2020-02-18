Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Alleghany 89, Giles 74 Amelia Academy 86, Kenston Forest 60 Brunswick Academy 58, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 45 Cape…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alleghany 89, Giles 74

Amelia Academy 86, Kenston Forest 60

Brunswick Academy 58, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 45

Cape Henry Collegiate 58, Norfolk Academy 32

Caroline 72, Eastern View 70, OT

Cave Spring 68, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 64

Charlottesville 40, Western Albemarle 38

Christchurch 61, Benedictine 58

Cosby 60, Thomas Dale 59

Courtland 74, Chancellor 53

East Rockingham 67, Clarke County 51

Eastern Mennonite 77, Holy Cross Regional Catholic 35

Frank Cox 56, Salem-Va. Beach 50, OT

Glen Allen 53, Hanover 52

Great Bridge 67, Hickory 47

Green Run 61, Princess Anne 42

Hampton 64, Denbigh 58

Heritage-Newport News 76, Phoebus 74

Holston 51, Chilhowie 42

Indian River 67, King’s Fork High School 63

James Madison 58, Westfield 41

John Marshall 108, J.R. Tucker 59

Justice High School 63, George Marshall 57

Kellam 49, Ocean Lakes 36

Kempsville 43, Bayside 40

Kettle Run 47, John Handley 45

King George 74, Spotsylvania 52

Lake Braddock 85, Fairfax 68

Lakeland 82, Deep Creek 55

Landstown 59, Tallwood 44

Lebanon 46, Marion 43

Martinsville 45, Halifax County 44

Mathews 56, Carver Academy 51

Meadowbrook 87, Colonial Heights 44

Menchville 82, Kecoughtan 73

Middleburg Academy 75, St. Maria Goretti, Md. 62

Millbrook 68, Sherando 28

Millbrook 81, Fauquier 77

Mills Godwin 68, Hermitage 40

Nansemond-Suffolk 77, Norfolk Christian School 53

Norfolk Collegiate 82, Peninsula Catholic 56

North Cross 81, New Covenant 55

North Stafford 59, Massaponax 49

Northwood 66, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 59

Oscar Smith 76, Grassfield 46

Page County 84, Rappahannock County 47

Potomac Falls 71, Rock Ridge 59

Riverside 67, Woodgrove 39

Roanoke Valley Christian 73, Faith Christian Academy-Hurt 52

Skyline 76, Warren County 66

South County 66, James Robinson 57

South Lakes 65, Herndon 58

St. John Paul the Great 85, Potomac School 72

Steward School 53, Catholic High School of Va Beach 44

Stone Bridge 72, Freedom (South Riding) 62

TJ-Richmond 64, Douglas Freeman 61, OT

Tandem Friends School 53, Wakefield School 50

The Covenant School 57, Fishburne Military 38

Timberlake Christian 77, Faith Christian-Roanoke 74

Trinity Christian School 48, Fredericksburg Christian 40

Virginia High 61, Tazewell 41

Warwick 81, Gloucester 74

West Potomac 53, Annandale 44

Western Branch 69, Nansemond River 66

William Fleming 67, Northside 64, OT

Wilson Memorial 75, Fort Defiance 63

Woodside 67, Bethel 57

Woodstock Central 46, George Mason 41, OT

Yorktown 98, Washington & Lee 73

Virginia Prep League Tournament=

Collegiate-Richmond 69, Fork Union Prep 41

St. Christopher’s 66, Woodberry Forest 42

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amherst County 66, E.C. Glass 60

Bayside 62, Kempsville 61

Bishop O’Connell 52, Good Counsel, Md. 35

Brentsville 56, Manassas Park 31

Catholic High School of Va Beach 57, Norfolk Christian School 41

Chancellor 65, Courtland 60

Charlottesville 52, Albemarle 6

Chilhowie 53, Rural Retreat 47

Collegiate-Richmond 42, St. Gertrude 41

Colonial Forge 58, Brooke Point 36

Cosby 60, Thomas Dale 29

Eastern View 52, Caroline 48

Eastside 70, J.I. Burton 35

Fredericksburg Christian 58, Foxcroft 22

Fresta Valley Christian School 34, Fredericksburg Academy 20

Galax 49, Grayson County 42

Gate City 42, John Battle 41

George Mason 45, Woodstock Central 24

George Wythe-Wytheville 63, Fort Chiswell 46

Georgetown Visitation Preparatory SchoolGeorgetown Visitation, D.C. 58, Episcopal 27

Gloucester 53, Warwick 26

Grassfield 45, Oscar Smith 34

Great Bridge 60, Hickory 19

Gretna 76, Appomattox 43

Grundy 50, Twin Valley 38

Hampton Roads 43, Norfolk Academy 35

Hampton def. Denbigh, forfeit

Heritage-Newport News 62, Phoebus 28

Honaker 63, Council 27

J.R. Tucker 60, John Marshall 43

James Wood 60, Fauquier 31

Kellam 63, Ocean Lakes 58

King George 77, Spotsylvania 23

King William 58, West Point 21

King’s Fork High School 66, Indian River 43

Lakeland 57, Deep Creek 52

Landstown 76, Tallwood 31

Life Christian 79, St. Margaret’s 19

Luray 45, Madison County 30

Magna Vista 36, Martinsville 35

McLean 61, Herndon 37

Meadowbrook 64, Colonial Heights 47

Menchville 84, Kecoughtan 15

Millbrook 68, Sherando 28

Mills Godwin 48, Hermitage 35

Mountain Mission 56, Mercer Christian, W.Va. 38

Nansemond-Suffolk 51, Cape Henry Collegiate 16

New Covenant 57, Eastern Mennonite 33

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 74, Holston 39

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 65, Pulaski County 49

Potomac Falls 46, Rock Ridge 17

Princess Anne 82, Green Run 17

Ridgeview 62, Lee High 29

Roanoke Valley Christian 51, Westover Christian 39

Salem-Va. Beach 75, Frank Cox 19

South Lakes 63, Langley 48

Springdale Prep, Md. 61, Potomac School 48

St. Annes-Belfield 67, Trinity Episcopal 41

Steward School 51, Norfolk Collegiate 24

Stone Bridge 39, Freedom (South Riding) 21

Strasburg 42, Page County 40

Temple Christian 56, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 21

Twin Springs 59, Thomas Walker 49

Union 65, Central – Wise 60

Warren County 64, Skyline 51

West Springfield 58, Lake Braddock 40

Western Branch 68, Nansemond River 32

William Fleming 48, Lord Botetourt 45

Woodgrove 49, Riverside 47

Woodside 55, Bethel 50

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Glen Allen vs. Hanover, ccd.

