Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Annandale 79, Mount Vernon 50
Atlantic Shores Christian 76, Gateway Christian 33
Blue Ridge School 74, Holy Cross Regional Catholic 22
Buckingham County 65, Goochland 48
Culpeper 92, Wakefield 33
Dominion 48, Loudoun Valley 35
Faith Christian, W.Va. 57, Eukarya Christian 35
Fredericksburg Christian 57, Randolph-Macon Academy 45
Grace Christian 55, Temple Christian 32
Hampton Roads 72, Denbigh Baptist 23
Hargrave Military 62, Miller School 60
Henrico 63, Highland Springs 43
Heritage (Leesburg) 57, Broad Run 49
Highland-Warrenton 81, Seton School 70
James Madison 57, Centreville 55
Kellam 61, Ocean Lakes 26
Liberty Christian 56, James Wood 50
Loudoun County 82, Park View-Sterling 35
Maggie L. Walker GS 41, West Point 26
Mathews 65, Carver Academy 55
Norfolk Christian School 79, Christchurch 63
Norfolk Collegiate 104, Greenbrier Christian 47
Oakton 56, Westfield 41
Oscar Smith 88, Hickory 46
The Covenant School 54, Eastern Mennonite 51
Trinity Christian School 69, Christian Heritage Academy 65
Trinity at Meadowview 51, Quantico 45
Tuscarora 61, Independence 60
Union Grant, W.Va. 68, Highland-Monterey 41
Williamsburg Christian Academy 71, Hampton Christian 55
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Alleghany vs. Glenvar, ppd.
Giles vs. James River-Buchanan, ppd.
Great Bridge vs. Warwick, ppd.
William Fleming vs. Patrick Henry-Roanoke, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Atlantic Shores Christian 39, Gateway Christian 25
Bullis, Md. 62, Episcopal 55
Christchurch 46, Norfolk Christian School 42
Cosby 51, Clover Hill 34
Goochland 45, Buckingham County 42
Grace Christian 35, United Christian Academy 23
Grafton 55, New Kent 37
Hampton Roads 49, Denbigh Baptist 19
Henrico 56, Maggie L. Walker GS 40
Highland-Warrenton 56, Seton School 34
Hopewell 62, Dinwiddie 19
James Madison 70, Centreville 30
James River-Midlothian 65, Huguenot 28
James Wood 72, Liberty-Bealeton 20
Kellam 40, Ocean Lakes 30
King George 68, James Monroe 31
Liberty Christian 53, Heritage-Lynchburg 45
Loudoun Valley 82, Dominion 55
Manchester 56, Powhatan 35
Meadowbrook 59, Petersburg 32
Middleburg Academy 53, Christ Chapel Academy 22
Miller School 43, Central Virginia Home School 42
Monacan 71, Lloyd Bird 55
National Cathedral, D.C. 57, Potomac School 45
Norfolk Collegiate 50, Greenbrier Christian 46
Oakton 50, Westfield 37
Oscar Smith 43, Hickory 28
Park View-Sterling 39, Loudoun County 35
Paul VI Catholic High School 45, Elizabeth Seton, Md. 43
St. Stephens-St. Agnes 60, Madeira School 38
StoneBridge School 35, Suffolk Christian Academy 22
The Covenant School 37, Eastern Mennonite 33
Trinity at Meadowview 30, Quantico 9
Tuscarora 65, Independence 19
Va. Episcopal 38, Temple Christian 26
Veritas Classic Christian School 39, Tandem Friends School 24
Wakefield School 40, Fredericksburg Academy 25
Warhill 43, Poquoson 21
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bruton vs. Lafayette, ccd.
Christiansburg vs. Craig County, ccd.
Colonial Heights vs. Matoaca, ppd.
Great Bridge vs. Warwick, ppd.
John Marshall vs. Trinity Episcopal, ccd.
Northside vs. Glenvar, ppd.
Roanoke Catholic vs. Timberlake Christian, ccd.
Thomas Dale vs. Prince George, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.