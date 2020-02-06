Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Annandale 79, Mount Vernon 50 Atlantic Shores Christian 76, Gateway Christian 33 Blue Ridge School 74, Holy…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Annandale 79, Mount Vernon 50

Atlantic Shores Christian 76, Gateway Christian 33

Blue Ridge School 74, Holy Cross Regional Catholic 22

Buckingham County 65, Goochland 48

Culpeper 92, Wakefield 33

Dominion 48, Loudoun Valley 35

Faith Christian, W.Va. 57, Eukarya Christian 35

Fredericksburg Christian 57, Randolph-Macon Academy 45

Grace Christian 55, Temple Christian 32

Hampton Roads 72, Denbigh Baptist 23

Hargrave Military 62, Miller School 60

Henrico 63, Highland Springs 43

Heritage (Leesburg) 57, Broad Run 49

Highland-Warrenton 81, Seton School 70

James Madison 57, Centreville 55

Kellam 61, Ocean Lakes 26

Liberty Christian 56, James Wood 50

Loudoun County 82, Park View-Sterling 35

Maggie L. Walker GS 41, West Point 26

Mathews 65, Carver Academy 55

Norfolk Christian School 79, Christchurch 63

Norfolk Collegiate 104, Greenbrier Christian 47

Oakton 56, Westfield 41

Oscar Smith 88, Hickory 46

The Covenant School 54, Eastern Mennonite 51

Trinity Christian School 69, Christian Heritage Academy 65

Trinity at Meadowview 51, Quantico 45

Tuscarora 61, Independence 60

Union Grant, W.Va. 68, Highland-Monterey 41

Williamsburg Christian Academy 71, Hampton Christian 55

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Alleghany vs. Glenvar, ppd.

Giles vs. James River-Buchanan, ppd.

Great Bridge vs. Warwick, ppd.

William Fleming vs. Patrick Henry-Roanoke, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atlantic Shores Christian 39, Gateway Christian 25

Bullis, Md. 62, Episcopal 55

Christchurch 46, Norfolk Christian School 42

Cosby 51, Clover Hill 34

Goochland 45, Buckingham County 42

Grace Christian 35, United Christian Academy 23

Grafton 55, New Kent 37

Hampton Roads 49, Denbigh Baptist 19

Henrico 56, Maggie L. Walker GS 40

Highland-Warrenton 56, Seton School 34

Hopewell 62, Dinwiddie 19

James Madison 70, Centreville 30

James River-Midlothian 65, Huguenot 28

James Wood 72, Liberty-Bealeton 20

Kellam 40, Ocean Lakes 30

King George 68, James Monroe 31

Liberty Christian 53, Heritage-Lynchburg 45

Loudoun Valley 82, Dominion 55

Manchester 56, Powhatan 35

Meadowbrook 59, Petersburg 32

Middleburg Academy 53, Christ Chapel Academy 22

Miller School 43, Central Virginia Home School 42

Monacan 71, Lloyd Bird 55

National Cathedral, D.C. 57, Potomac School 45

Norfolk Collegiate 50, Greenbrier Christian 46

Oakton 50, Westfield 37

Oscar Smith 43, Hickory 28

Park View-Sterling 39, Loudoun County 35

Paul VI Catholic High School 45, Elizabeth Seton, Md. 43

St. Stephens-St. Agnes 60, Madeira School 38

StoneBridge School 35, Suffolk Christian Academy 22

The Covenant School 37, Eastern Mennonite 33

Trinity at Meadowview 30, Quantico 9

Tuscarora 65, Independence 19

Va. Episcopal 38, Temple Christian 26

Veritas Classic Christian School 39, Tandem Friends School 24

Wakefield School 40, Fredericksburg Academy 25

Warhill 43, Poquoson 21

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bruton vs. Lafayette, ccd.

Christiansburg vs. Craig County, ccd.

Colonial Heights vs. Matoaca, ppd.

Great Bridge vs. Warwick, ppd.

John Marshall vs. Trinity Episcopal, ccd.

Northside vs. Glenvar, ppd.

Roanoke Catholic vs. Timberlake Christian, ccd.

Thomas Dale vs. Prince George, ppd.

