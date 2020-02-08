Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Banner Christian def. Millwood School, forfeit
Bishop Ireton 81, St. John Paul the Great 78
Blue Ridge School 57, Va. Episcopal 25
Brunswick 60, Surry County 47
Cape Henry Collegiate 80, Christchurch 50
Cave Spring 71, Salem 58
Eastern Mennonite 67, Carlisle 56
Flint Hill School 68, Christ Chapel Academy 49
GW-Danville 65, Bassett 34
Greensville County 59, Tallwood 54
Lake Taylor 57, Bethel 39
Narrows 74, Highland-Monterey 24
Norcom 77, Woodrow Wilson 66
Norfolk Collegiate 86, Armstrong 69
Norview 87, Highland Springs 73
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 84, Christiansburg 66
Paul VI Catholic High School 81, Bishop O’Connell 69
Pulaski County 65, Blacksburg 56
Radford 70, Fort Chiswell 43
Roanoke Valley Christian 64, Craig County 38
Salem-Va. Beach 48, Hickory 40
St. Christopher’s 56, Steward School 53
St. Frances Academy, Md. 80, Oak Hill Academy 61
Stuart Hall 68, Bath County 56
Tandem Friends School 66, Trinity Christian School 62
Varina 58, Grassfield 34
Veritas Collegiate Academy 57, Veritas Classic Christian School 28
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Virginia High vs. Richlands, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alleghany 53, Stuarts Draft 48
Bishop O’Connell 67, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 42
Eastern Mennonite 46, Stuart Hall 35
Episcopal 76, Sidwell Friends School, D.C. 71
Fort Chiswell 37, Grayson County 28
Grafton 53, Warhill 37
Kellam 45, Nansemond-Suffolk 44
Lafayette 53, Jamestown 43
Narrows 57, Highland-Monterey 18
Patrick Henry-Roanoke def. Christiansburg, forfeit
Paul VI Catholic High School def. Millwood School, forfeit
Pulaski County 46, Blacksburg 38
Salem-Va. Beach 62, Hickory 22
Smithfield 35, York 20
St. Andrew’s, Md. 67, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 31
Surry County 56, Brunswick 30
Veritas Collegiate Academy 74, Veritas Classic Christian School 20
Winston-Salem Christian, N.C. 68, St. Annes-Belfield 49
Woodrow Wilson 59, Norcom 28
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Grundy vs. Patrick Henry-Glade Spring, ppd.
Roanoke Valley Christian vs. Craig County, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.