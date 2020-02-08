Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Banner Christian def. Millwood School, forfeit Bishop Ireton 81, St. John Paul the Great 78 Blue Ridge…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Banner Christian def. Millwood School, forfeit

Bishop Ireton 81, St. John Paul the Great 78

Blue Ridge School 57, Va. Episcopal 25

Brunswick 60, Surry County 47

Cape Henry Collegiate 80, Christchurch 50

Cave Spring 71, Salem 58

Eastern Mennonite 67, Carlisle 56

Flint Hill School 68, Christ Chapel Academy 49

GW-Danville 65, Bassett 34

Greensville County 59, Tallwood 54

Lake Taylor 57, Bethel 39

Narrows 74, Highland-Monterey 24

Norcom 77, Woodrow Wilson 66

Norfolk Collegiate 86, Armstrong 69

Norview 87, Highland Springs 73

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 84, Christiansburg 66

Paul VI Catholic High School 81, Bishop O’Connell 69

Pulaski County 65, Blacksburg 56

Radford 70, Fort Chiswell 43

Roanoke Valley Christian 64, Craig County 38

Salem-Va. Beach 48, Hickory 40

St. Christopher’s 56, Steward School 53

St. Frances Academy, Md. 80, Oak Hill Academy 61

Stuart Hall 68, Bath County 56

Tandem Friends School 66, Trinity Christian School 62

Varina 58, Grassfield 34

Veritas Collegiate Academy 57, Veritas Classic Christian School 28

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Virginia High vs. Richlands, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alleghany 53, Stuarts Draft 48

Bishop O’Connell 67, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 42

Eastern Mennonite 46, Stuart Hall 35

Episcopal 76, Sidwell Friends School, D.C. 71

Fort Chiswell 37, Grayson County 28

Grafton 53, Warhill 37

Kellam 45, Nansemond-Suffolk 44

Lafayette 53, Jamestown 43

Narrows 57, Highland-Monterey 18

Patrick Henry-Roanoke def. Christiansburg, forfeit

Paul VI Catholic High School def. Millwood School, forfeit

Pulaski County 46, Blacksburg 38

Salem-Va. Beach 62, Hickory 22

Smithfield 35, York 20

St. Andrew’s, Md. 67, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 31

Surry County 56, Brunswick 30

Veritas Collegiate Academy 74, Veritas Classic Christian School 20

Winston-Salem Christian, N.C. 68, St. Annes-Belfield 49

Woodrow Wilson 59, Norcom 28

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Grundy vs. Patrick Henry-Glade Spring, ppd.

Roanoke Valley Christian vs. Craig County, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

