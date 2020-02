The Associated Press

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (AP) — Prosecutors: 16-year-old pleads guilty to murder, other counts in Colorado school shooting.

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (AP) — Prosecutors: 16-year-old pleads guilty to murder, other counts in Colorado school shooting.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.