NASA administrator to speak at Liberty University

Jim Bridenstine is scheduled to speak Thursday at the university’s weekly Convo Select, hosted by the School of Business and School of Engineering. Bridenstine will address the entire student body at convocation on Friday.

Bridenstine is a former Congressman from Oklahoma who was sworn in as NASA’s 13th administrator in 2018.

His career in federal service began in the U.S. Navy, flying the E-2C Hawkeye off the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier. He flew combat missions in Iraq and Afghanistan.

