Maryland school board won’t increase passing test scores

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland’s state school board has voted against plans that would’ve raised the required scores needed to pass standardized tests.

The decision Tuesday will keep current graduation requirements in place for incoming high school students.

The Baltimore Sun reports the board cited a study linking success in college classes with students who earn at least a three out of five on the statewide exams in English and algebra.

The newspaper says the board was considering raising the score to four, but the majority of board members said the data showed it didn’t need to raise the standard to ensure students are college ready.

