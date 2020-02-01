BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albemarle 65, Charlottesville 57
Amelia Academy 61, Banner Christian 51
Amelia County 65, Bluestone 37
Appomattox 74, Gretna 65
Atlee 60, Lee-Davis 14
Auburn 71, Lord Botetourt 63
Battlefield 38, Osbourn 26
Bayside 41, First Colonial 40
Bethel 57, Phoebus 43
Blacksburg 66, James Monroe, W.Va. 56
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 65, Brunswick Academy 60
Booker T. Washington 56, Granby 49
Brookville 47, Rustburg 43
Brunswick 63, Sussex Central 51
Buckingham County 56, Randolph-Henry 47
Carlisle 75, Fishburne Military 55
Carver Academy 74, K&Q Central 46
Castlewood 63, Rye Cove 50
Cave Spring 71, Christiansburg 46
Central – Wise 67, Ridgeview 45
Chancellor 76, Spotsylvania 49
Charles City County High School 76, King William 74
Christchurch 51, Walsingham Academy 43
Colgan 64, Gar-Field 41
Courtland 66, James Monroe 52
Dan River 55, Nelson County 46
Dominion 71, Tuscarora 67
E.C. Glass 79, Amherst County 44
East Rockingham 66, Luray 30
Eastside 52, J.I. Burton 48
Edison 64, Justice High School 45
Episcopal 92, Landon, Md. 69
Fairfax 70, James Robinson 56
Faith Christian-Roanoke 48, Dayspring Christian Academy 42
Fluvanna 69, Orange County 58
Fort Defiance 64, R.E. Lee-Staunton 58, OT
Frank Cox 64, Kempsville 55
Franklin 60, Appomattox Regional GS 51
Gate City 69, Abingdon 67
George Marshall 66, TJ-Alexandria 41
George Wythe-Richmond 73, Manchester 54
Glen Allen 51, Mills Godwin 45
Goochland 65, Nottoway 39
Grafton 71, Bruton 64
Graham 81, Tazewell 51
Grundy 62, Hurley 36
Halifax County 65, Tunstall 50
Hampton 52, Woodside 50
Hampton Christian 60, Gateway Christian 50
Hargrave Military 84, Atlantic Shores Christian 70
Harrisonburg 64, Broadway 50
Hayfield 76, Annandale 52
Heritage-Newport News 74, Warwick 62
Highland Springs 53, Armstrong 52, OT
Highland-Warrenton 80, Fredericksburg Christian 31
Holston 65, Chilhowie 43
Honaker 67, Twin Valley 45
Huguenot 55, Cosby 39
Independence 69, Heritage (Leesburg) 61
Isle of Wight Academy 67, StoneBridge School 51
James Madison 58, Chantilly 51
James River-Midlothian 65, Clover Hill 61
Jamestown 72, Warhill 63
Jefferson Forest 50, Heritage-Lynchburg 42
John Champe 66, Osbourn Park 55
John Handley 51, James Wood 40
Kecoughtan 88, Gloucester 34
King’s Fork High School 72, Oscar Smith 68
Lafayette 67, New Kent 45
Lake Braddock 83, W.T. Woodson 61
Lakeland 84, Hickory 50
Lancaster 81, Colonial Beach 63
Landstown 51, Kellam 30
Liberty Christian 46, Liberty-Bedford 39
Liberty-Bealeton 86, Fauquier 79
Lloyd Bird 59, Midlothian 27
Loudoun County 54, Loudoun Valley 46
Madison County 42, Clarke County 39
Marion 52, Virginia High 49
Massaponax 65, Mountain View 49
McLean 50, Langley 45
Meadowbrook 73, Colonial Heights 56
Menchville 73, Denbigh 57
Middleburg Academy 66, Miller School 61
Millbrook 55, Sherando 50
Monacan 75, Powhatan 49
Norcom 55, Maury 50
North Cross 74, New Covenant 32
North Stafford 67, Colonial Forge 63
Northside 79, William Byrd 57
Northumberland 56, Essex 47
Norview 72, Churchland 59
Oak Hill Academy 96, Bull Prep, N.C. 56
Page County 65, Strasburg 56
Park View-South Hill 73, Windsor 35
Patrick Henry-Ashland 66, Hanover 55
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 48, Rural Retreat 33
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 72, Pulaski County 51
Patriot 67, Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 40
Peninsula Catholic 77, Fuqua School 72
Petersburg 72, Dinwiddie 44
Potomac 68, Freedom (PWC) 55
Prince Edward County 84, Central of Lunenburg 34
Prince George 49, Matoaca 48
Princess Anne 63, Salem-Va. Beach 47
Radford 68, Glenvar 50
Rappahannock County 60, Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 45
Richlands 83, Lebanon 80, OT
Richmond Christian 59, Tidewater Academy 34
Riverheads 78, Wilson Memorial 56
Riverside 70, Freedom (South Riding) 67, 3OT
Rock Ridge 63, Woodgrove 44
Salem 76, Hidden Valley 32
Skyline 59, George Mason 51
Smith Mountain Lake Christian 64, Christian Heritage Academy 40
Smithfield 60, Poquoson 52
South County 67, West Springfield 45
South Lakes 61, Herndon 43
Southampton 58, Surry County 50
Spotswood 88, Waynesboro 39
St. Annes-Belfield 69, Collegiate-Richmond 61
St. Christopher’s 47, Woodberry Forest 44
St. Stephens-St. Agnes 73, Georgetown Prep, Md. 67
Stafford 73, Brooke Point 71, OT
Steward School 66, Catholic High School of Va Beach 58
Stone Bridge 69, Briar Woods 60
Stuarts Draft 74, Buffalo Gap 67
T.C. Williams 57, West Potomac 51
Tabb 65, York 61
Tallwood 69, Ocean Lakes 36
Temple Christian 69, Timberlake Christian 56
Thomas Dale 51, Hopewell 44
Trinity Episcopal 72, Fork Union Prep 60
Turner Ashby 52, Rockbridge County 46
Twin Springs 72, Thomas Walker 41
Union 67, Lee High 45
Varina 58, Henrico 56
Veritas Collegiate Academy 73, Suffolk Christian Academy 52
Wakefield 90, Lee-Springfield 62
Washington & Lee 67, Rappahannock 60
West Point 61, Middlesex 59
Western Albemarle 55, Monticello 29
Western Branch 77, Grassfield 70
William Campbell 68, Chatham 43
William Fleming 78, Staunton River 31
William Monroe 61, Brentsville 41
Woodbridge 58, Forest Park 51
Woodrow Wilson 65, Lake Taylor 61
Woodstock Central 60, Manassas Park 52
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Floyd County vs. James River-Buchanan, ppd.
Galax vs. Bland County, ppd.
Giles vs. Alleghany, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albemarle 41, Charlottesville 37
Amelia County 48, Bluestone 29
Atlee 57, Lee-Davis 21
Battlefield 38, Osbourn 29
Bayside 77, First Colonial 52
Bethel 57, Phoebus 25
Booker T. Washington 71, Granby 13
Briar Woods 53, Stone Bridge 49
Broad Run 52, Park View-Sterling 38
Brooke Point 63, Stafford 41
Brunswick 48, Sussex Central 44
Buckingham County 30, Randolph-Henry 16
Catholic High School of Va Beach 53, Steward School 50
Cave Spring 77, Christiansburg 35
Chancellor 86, Spotsylvania 30
Colgan 74, Gar-Field 18
Colonial Forge 76, North Stafford 38
Dan River 56, Nelson County 46
Douglas Freeman 42, Deep Run 36
Eastern Montgomery 47, Covington 30
Eastside 68, J.I. Burton 33
Fairfax 49, James Robinson 33
Faith Christian-Roanoke 65, Dayspring Christian Academy 28
Fauquier 50, Liberty-Bealeton 40
Fluvanna 50, Orange County 15
Fort Defiance 61, R.E. Lee-Staunton 36
Franklin 56, Appomattox Regional GS 6
Freedom (South Riding) 38, Riverside 32
Gate City 69, Abingdon 67, OT
George Mason 48, Skyline 31
Glen Allen 55, Mills Godwin 43
Glenvar 58, James River-Buchanan 21
Gloucester 62, Kecoughtan 16
Gretna 56, Appomattox 42
Hampton 80, Woodside 35
Hanover 56, Patrick Henry-Ashland 42
Harrisonburg 62, Broadway 52
Hayfield 50, Annandale 32
Henrico 62, Varina 54
Heritage (Leesburg) 38, Independence 29
Heritage-Newport News 46, Warwick 23
Highland Springs 63, Armstrong 19
Highland-Warrenton 70, Fredericksburg Christian 44
Holston 65, Chilhowie 43
Honaker 64, Twin Valley 28
Indian River 60, Nansemond River 40
James Madison 56, Chantilly 47
James Monroe 45, Courtland 39
James Wood 94, John Handley 27
Kempsville 75, Frank Cox 16
King William 69, Charles City County High School 24
King’s Fork High School 78, Oscar Smith 26
Lake Taylor 65, Woodrow Wilson 52
Lakeland 84, Hickory 50
Landstown 28, Kellam 24
Lord Botetourt 57, Franklin County 48
Loudoun Valley 56, Loudoun County 20
Luray 42, East Rockingham 35
Madeira School 62, Potomac School 57
Madison County 48, Clarke County 43
Maggie L. Walker GS 52, John Marshall 39
Massaponax 42, Mountain View 26
McLean 50, Langley 45
Millbrook 86, Sherando 35
Nansemond-Suffolk 50, St. Catherine’s 36
Norcom 48, Maury 45
Northside 48, William Byrd 44
Norview 71, Churchland 41
Osbourn Park 66, John Champe 34
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 52, Rural Retreat 31
Patriot 41, Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 27
Princess Anne 66, Salem-Va. Beach 32
Pulaski County 87, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 78, OT
Regents 22, Eastern Mennonite 11
Richlands 55, Lebanon 45, OT
Richmond Christian 68, Tidewater Academy 10
Ridgeview 55, Central – Wise 47
Ridgeview Christian 44, Grace Christian 35
Rock Ridge 63, Woodgrove 44
Rye Cove 56, Castlewood 25
Salem 65, Hidden Valley 27
South Lakes 60, Herndon 47
St. Annes-Belfield 64, Collegiate-Richmond 30
StoneBridge School 32, Isle of Wight Academy 19
Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 54, Rappahannock County 42
Strasburg 45, Page County 30
Stuarts Draft 49, Buffalo Gap 33
Surry County 46, Southampton 29
Tazewell 75, Graham 52
Thomas Walker 46, Twin Springs 28
Turner Ashby 64, Rockbridge County 40
Tuscarora 72, Dominion 48
Union 85, Lee High 18
Veritas Classic Christian School 43, Banner Christian 36
Virginia High 48, Marion 34
W.T. Woodson 52, Lake Braddock 51, OT
Wakefield School 30, Foxcroft 25
Walsingham Academy 47, Christchurch 37
West Potomac 61, T.C. Williams 55
West Springfield 53, South County 41
Western Albemarle 43, Monticello 37
Western Branch 71, Grassfield 45
Westfield 61, Centreville 25
William Fleming 67, Staunton River 37
William Monroe 48, Brentsville 44
Woodbridge 56, Forest Park 51, OT
Woodstock Central 58, Manassas Park 26
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Galax vs. Bland County, ppd.
Nottoway vs. Goochland, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
