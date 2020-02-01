BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Albemarle 65, Charlottesville 57 Amelia Academy 61, Banner Christian 51 Amelia County 65, Bluestone 37 Appomattox 74,…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albemarle 65, Charlottesville 57

Amelia Academy 61, Banner Christian 51

Amelia County 65, Bluestone 37

Appomattox 74, Gretna 65

Atlee 60, Lee-Davis 14

Auburn 71, Lord Botetourt 63

Battlefield 38, Osbourn 26

Bayside 41, First Colonial 40

Bethel 57, Phoebus 43

Blacksburg 66, James Monroe, W.Va. 56

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 65, Brunswick Academy 60

Booker T. Washington 56, Granby 49

Brookville 47, Rustburg 43

Brunswick 63, Sussex Central 51

Buckingham County 56, Randolph-Henry 47

Carlisle 75, Fishburne Military 55

Carver Academy 74, K&Q Central 46

Castlewood 63, Rye Cove 50

Cave Spring 71, Christiansburg 46

Central – Wise 67, Ridgeview 45

Chancellor 76, Spotsylvania 49

Charles City County High School 76, King William 74

Christchurch 51, Walsingham Academy 43

Colgan 64, Gar-Field 41

Courtland 66, James Monroe 52

Dan River 55, Nelson County 46

Dominion 71, Tuscarora 67

E.C. Glass 79, Amherst County 44

East Rockingham 66, Luray 30

Eastside 52, J.I. Burton 48

Edison 64, Justice High School 45

Episcopal 92, Landon, Md. 69

Fairfax 70, James Robinson 56

Faith Christian-Roanoke 48, Dayspring Christian Academy 42

Fluvanna 69, Orange County 58

Fort Defiance 64, R.E. Lee-Staunton 58, OT

Frank Cox 64, Kempsville 55

Franklin 60, Appomattox Regional GS 51

Gate City 69, Abingdon 67

George Marshall 66, TJ-Alexandria 41

George Wythe-Richmond 73, Manchester 54

Glen Allen 51, Mills Godwin 45

Goochland 65, Nottoway 39

Grafton 71, Bruton 64

Graham 81, Tazewell 51

Grundy 62, Hurley 36

Halifax County 65, Tunstall 50

Hampton 52, Woodside 50

Hampton Christian 60, Gateway Christian 50

Hargrave Military 84, Atlantic Shores Christian 70

Harrisonburg 64, Broadway 50

Hayfield 76, Annandale 52

Heritage-Newport News 74, Warwick 62

Highland Springs 53, Armstrong 52, OT

Highland-Warrenton 80, Fredericksburg Christian 31

Holston 65, Chilhowie 43

Honaker 67, Twin Valley 45

Huguenot 55, Cosby 39

Independence 69, Heritage (Leesburg) 61

Isle of Wight Academy 67, StoneBridge School 51

James Madison 58, Chantilly 51

James River-Midlothian 65, Clover Hill 61

Jamestown 72, Warhill 63

Jefferson Forest 50, Heritage-Lynchburg 42

John Champe 66, Osbourn Park 55

John Handley 51, James Wood 40

Kecoughtan 88, Gloucester 34

King’s Fork High School 72, Oscar Smith 68

Lafayette 67, New Kent 45

Lake Braddock 83, W.T. Woodson 61

Lakeland 84, Hickory 50

Lancaster 81, Colonial Beach 63

Landstown 51, Kellam 30

Liberty Christian 46, Liberty-Bedford 39

Liberty-Bealeton 86, Fauquier 79

Lloyd Bird 59, Midlothian 27

Loudoun County 54, Loudoun Valley 46

Madison County 42, Clarke County 39

Marion 52, Virginia High 49

Massaponax 65, Mountain View 49

McLean 50, Langley 45

Meadowbrook 73, Colonial Heights 56

Menchville 73, Denbigh 57

Middleburg Academy 66, Miller School 61

Millbrook 55, Sherando 50

Monacan 75, Powhatan 49

Norcom 55, Maury 50

North Cross 74, New Covenant 32

North Stafford 67, Colonial Forge 63

Northside 79, William Byrd 57

Northumberland 56, Essex 47

Norview 72, Churchland 59

Oak Hill Academy 96, Bull Prep, N.C. 56

Page County 65, Strasburg 56

Park View-South Hill 73, Windsor 35

Patrick Henry-Ashland 66, Hanover 55

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 48, Rural Retreat 33

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 72, Pulaski County 51

Patriot 67, Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 40

Peninsula Catholic 77, Fuqua School 72

Petersburg 72, Dinwiddie 44

Potomac 68, Freedom (PWC) 55

Prince Edward County 84, Central of Lunenburg 34

Prince George 49, Matoaca 48

Princess Anne 63, Salem-Va. Beach 47

Radford 68, Glenvar 50

Rappahannock County 60, Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 45

Richlands 83, Lebanon 80, OT

Richmond Christian 59, Tidewater Academy 34

Riverheads 78, Wilson Memorial 56

Riverside 70, Freedom (South Riding) 67, 3OT

Rock Ridge 63, Woodgrove 44

Salem 76, Hidden Valley 32

Skyline 59, George Mason 51

Smith Mountain Lake Christian 64, Christian Heritage Academy 40

Smithfield 60, Poquoson 52

South County 67, West Springfield 45

South Lakes 61, Herndon 43

Southampton 58, Surry County 50

Spotswood 88, Waynesboro 39

St. Annes-Belfield 69, Collegiate-Richmond 61

St. Christopher’s 47, Woodberry Forest 44

St. Stephens-St. Agnes 73, Georgetown Prep, Md. 67

Stafford 73, Brooke Point 71, OT

Steward School 66, Catholic High School of Va Beach 58

Stone Bridge 69, Briar Woods 60

Stuarts Draft 74, Buffalo Gap 67

T.C. Williams 57, West Potomac 51

Tabb 65, York 61

Tallwood 69, Ocean Lakes 36

Temple Christian 69, Timberlake Christian 56

Thomas Dale 51, Hopewell 44

Trinity Episcopal 72, Fork Union Prep 60

Turner Ashby 52, Rockbridge County 46

Twin Springs 72, Thomas Walker 41

Union 67, Lee High 45

Varina 58, Henrico 56

Veritas Collegiate Academy 73, Suffolk Christian Academy 52

Wakefield 90, Lee-Springfield 62

Washington & Lee 67, Rappahannock 60

West Point 61, Middlesex 59

Western Albemarle 55, Monticello 29

Western Branch 77, Grassfield 70

William Campbell 68, Chatham 43

William Fleming 78, Staunton River 31

William Monroe 61, Brentsville 41

Woodbridge 58, Forest Park 51

Woodrow Wilson 65, Lake Taylor 61

Woodstock Central 60, Manassas Park 52

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Floyd County vs. James River-Buchanan, ppd.

Galax vs. Bland County, ppd.

Giles vs. Alleghany, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albemarle 41, Charlottesville 37

Amelia County 48, Bluestone 29

Atlee 57, Lee-Davis 21

Battlefield 38, Osbourn 29

Bayside 77, First Colonial 52

Bethel 57, Phoebus 25

Booker T. Washington 71, Granby 13

Briar Woods 53, Stone Bridge 49

Broad Run 52, Park View-Sterling 38

Brooke Point 63, Stafford 41

Brunswick 48, Sussex Central 44

Buckingham County 30, Randolph-Henry 16

Catholic High School of Va Beach 53, Steward School 50

Cave Spring 77, Christiansburg 35

Chancellor 86, Spotsylvania 30

Colgan 74, Gar-Field 18

Colonial Forge 76, North Stafford 38

Dan River 56, Nelson County 46

Douglas Freeman 42, Deep Run 36

Eastern Montgomery 47, Covington 30

Eastside 68, J.I. Burton 33

Fairfax 49, James Robinson 33

Faith Christian-Roanoke 65, Dayspring Christian Academy 28

Fauquier 50, Liberty-Bealeton 40

Fluvanna 50, Orange County 15

Fort Defiance 61, R.E. Lee-Staunton 36

Franklin 56, Appomattox Regional GS 6

Freedom (South Riding) 38, Riverside 32

Gate City 69, Abingdon 67, OT

George Mason 48, Skyline 31

Glen Allen 55, Mills Godwin 43

Glenvar 58, James River-Buchanan 21

Gloucester 62, Kecoughtan 16

Gretna 56, Appomattox 42

Hampton 80, Woodside 35

Hanover 56, Patrick Henry-Ashland 42

Harrisonburg 62, Broadway 52

Hayfield 50, Annandale 32

Henrico 62, Varina 54

Heritage (Leesburg) 38, Independence 29

Heritage-Newport News 46, Warwick 23

Highland Springs 63, Armstrong 19

Highland-Warrenton 70, Fredericksburg Christian 44

Holston 65, Chilhowie 43

Honaker 64, Twin Valley 28

Indian River 60, Nansemond River 40

James Madison 56, Chantilly 47

James Monroe 45, Courtland 39

James Wood 94, John Handley 27

Kempsville 75, Frank Cox 16

King William 69, Charles City County High School 24

King’s Fork High School 78, Oscar Smith 26

Lake Taylor 65, Woodrow Wilson 52

Lakeland 84, Hickory 50

Landstown 28, Kellam 24

Lord Botetourt 57, Franklin County 48

Loudoun Valley 56, Loudoun County 20

Luray 42, East Rockingham 35

Madeira School 62, Potomac School 57

Madison County 48, Clarke County 43

Maggie L. Walker GS 52, John Marshall 39

Massaponax 42, Mountain View 26

McLean 50, Langley 45

Millbrook 86, Sherando 35

Nansemond-Suffolk 50, St. Catherine’s 36

Norcom 48, Maury 45

Northside 48, William Byrd 44

Norview 71, Churchland 41

Osbourn Park 66, John Champe 34

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 52, Rural Retreat 31

Patriot 41, Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 27

Princess Anne 66, Salem-Va. Beach 32

Pulaski County 87, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 78, OT

Regents 22, Eastern Mennonite 11

Richlands 55, Lebanon 45, OT

Richmond Christian 68, Tidewater Academy 10

Ridgeview 55, Central – Wise 47

Ridgeview Christian 44, Grace Christian 35

Rock Ridge 63, Woodgrove 44

Rye Cove 56, Castlewood 25

Salem 65, Hidden Valley 27

South Lakes 60, Herndon 47

St. Annes-Belfield 64, Collegiate-Richmond 30

StoneBridge School 32, Isle of Wight Academy 19

Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 54, Rappahannock County 42

Strasburg 45, Page County 30

Stuarts Draft 49, Buffalo Gap 33

Surry County 46, Southampton 29

Tazewell 75, Graham 52

Thomas Walker 46, Twin Springs 28

Turner Ashby 64, Rockbridge County 40

Tuscarora 72, Dominion 48

Union 85, Lee High 18

Veritas Classic Christian School 43, Banner Christian 36

Virginia High 48, Marion 34

W.T. Woodson 52, Lake Braddock 51, OT

Wakefield School 30, Foxcroft 25

Walsingham Academy 47, Christchurch 37

West Potomac 61, T.C. Williams 55

West Springfield 53, South County 41

Western Albemarle 43, Monticello 37

Western Branch 71, Grassfield 45

Westfield 61, Centreville 25

William Fleming 67, Staunton River 37

William Monroe 48, Brentsville 44

Woodbridge 56, Forest Park 51, OT

Woodstock Central 58, Manassas Park 26

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Galax vs. Bland County, ppd.

Nottoway vs. Goochland, ppd.

