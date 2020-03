NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — In a story Feb. 26, 2020, about the National Religious Broadcasters convention), The Associated Press erroneously…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — In a story Feb. 26, 2020, about the National Religious Broadcasters convention), The Associated Press erroneously reported that attorney Jay Sekulow was scheduled to appear on a panel with U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos. Sekulow was scheduled to speak separately after DeVos.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.