Board president of scrutinized Delaware school resigns

The president of the board of a Delaware charter school that is under scrutiny by state education regulators has resigned.…

The president of the board of a Delaware charter school that is under scrutiny by state education regulators has resigned.

Odyssey Charter School board President Josiah Wolcott announced his departure at an emergency board meeting on Sunday.

The school has been facing criticism for weeks, especially after recent recorded exchanges among board members regarding a nearby charter school with a mostly Hispanic student population.

Wolcott says he failed to address issues of diversity at the board and in allowing such remarks to be made at board meetings.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.