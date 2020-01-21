Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Abingdon 64, John Battle 53 Albemarle 69, Louisa 60 Amelia Academy 58, Tidewater Academy 49 Annandale 74,…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 64, John Battle 53

Albemarle 69, Louisa 60

Amelia Academy 58, Tidewater Academy 49

Annandale 74, Mount Vernon 50

Arcadia 65, Salisbury Christian School, Md. 32

Atlantic Shores Christian 79, Isle of Wight Academy 70

Atlee 49, Highland Springs 46

Benedictine 71, Collegiate-Richmond 55

Bland County 54, Auburn 48

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 55, Southampton Academy 34

Blue Ridge School 56, Miller School 40

Booker T. Washington 68, Churchland 54

Broadwater Academy 49, Gateway Christian 38

Broadway 58, Turner Ashby 36

Buckingham County 63, Bluestone 39

Buffalo Gap 64, Wilson Memorial 41

Cape Henry Collegiate 60, Steward School 59

Chancellor 83, James Monroe 75, OT

Charlottesville 79, Orange County 60

Chilhowie 72, Northwood 66

Colonial Forge 60, Brooke Point 52

Courtland 75, Caroline 54

Eastern View 64, Spotsylvania 47

Episcopal 75, Georgetown Prep, Md. 59

Fairfax 59, South County 56

Faith Christian-Roanoke 55, Grace Christian 36

Falls Church 57, George Marshall 46

Floyd County 72, Carroll County 60

Fort Chiswell 57, Galax 46

Freedom (South Riding) 71, Stone Bridge 58

GW-Danville 76, Magna Vista 45

Gate City 69, Lee High 53

George Wythe-Wytheville 56, Grayson County 49

Glen Allen 62, J.R. Tucker 52

Glenvar 57, James River-Buchanan 43

Goochland 60, Randolph-Henry 52

Green Run 79, Bayside 48

Gretna 82, Chatham 71

Halifax County 64, Park View-South Hill 50

Hampton Christian 54, Denbigh Baptist 22

Holston 54, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 40

Independence 64, Broad Run 52

J.I. Burton 78, Honaker 58

John Handley 80, Culpeper 35

Kellam 48, Grassfield 41

Lake Taylor 63, Maury 58

Lee-Davis 75, Henrico 24

Lord Botetourt 79, Staunton River 40

Loudoun County 79, Heritage (Leesburg) 60

Loudoun Valley 65, Tuscarora 42

Marion 57, Tazewell 48

Martinsville 85, Patrick County 43

Matoaca 73, Prince George 72

Mt. Carmel Christian 66, Christ Chapel Academy 50

Nansemond-Suffolk 54, Norfolk Academy 38

Nelson County 64, Appomattox 51

Norfolk Christian School 81, Peninsula Catholic 72

North Cross 52, Va. Episcopal 44

Norview 55, Norcom 46

Oakton 45, Westfield 27

Patriot 70, Osbourn 51

Potomac 66, Gar-Field 21

Princess Anne 61, Frank Cox 51

R.E. Lee-Staunton 55, Riverheads 52

Radford 76, Giles 27

Riverside 56, Woodgrove 46

Rock Ridge 63, Potomac Falls 45

Salem 67, Pulaski County 59

Salem-Va. Beach 47, First Colonial 44

South Lakes 87, Yorktown 69

Spotswood 53, Rockbridge County 23

St. Annes-Belfield 79, Trinity Episcopal 77

St. Christopher’s 72, Christchurch 45

St. Stephens-St. Agnes 95, St. Albans, D.C. 53

Stafford 46, Massaponax 40

T.C. Williams 71, Chantilly 68

TJ-Richmond 78, Hermitage 77

Tandem Friends School 45, Randolph-Macon Academy 41

Tunstall 71, Bassett 57

Union 51, Ridgeview 47

Walsingham Academy 67, Greenbrier Christian 43

Washington-Lee 77, McLean 71

West Potomac 64, Hayfield 56

Western Albemarle 62, Fluvanna 38

William Fleming 73, William Byrd 43

Woodbridge 56, Colgan 54

Woodstock Central 56, William Monroe 41

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atlantic Shores Christian 36, Isle of Wight Academy 27

Auburn 66, Bland County 46

Bayside 62, Green Run 41

Bishop Ireton 82, Holy Cross, Md. 42

Booker T. Washington 73, Churchland 23

Buckingham County 49, Bluestone 25

Bullis, Md. 74, Flint Hill School 67

Catholic High School of Va Beach 48, Ocean Lakes 47

Chilhowie 53, Northwood 27

Colonial Forge 60, Brooke Point 52

Culpeper 44, John Handley 38

Deep Run 52, Maggie L. Walker GS 43

Eastern Mennonite 41, Grace Christian 11

Eastern Montgomery 59, Bath County 29

Eastern View 70, Spotsylvania 35

Franklin County 70, Northside 23

Galax 37, Fort Chiswell 25

Gate City 80, Lee High 41

George Wythe-Wytheville 56, Grayson County 26

Glen Allen 63, J.R. Tucker 26

Grassfield 47, Kellam 41

Hampton Roads 48, Christchurch 29

Henrico 76, Lee-Davis 30

Highland Springs 73, Atlee 43

James River-Midlothian 57, Midlothian 28

James Robinson 51, W.T. Woodson 50, OT

Kempsville 48, Landstown 40

Lake Taylor 60, Maury 23

Lloyd Bird 65, Powhatan 50

Lord Botetourt 47, Liberty Christian 29

Loudoun Valley 83, Tuscarora 67

Madison County 49, Rappahannock County 38

Magna Vista 43, GW-Danville 38

Manchester 51, Huguenot 28

Marion 71, Tazewell 67, OT

Massaponax 60, Stafford 41

Meadowbrook 43, Thomas Dale 38

Middleburg Academy 48, Wakefield School 23

Mills Godwin 41, Prince George 11

Monacan 86, Cosby 57

Mount Vernon 62, Annandale 42

Nansemond-Suffolk 65, Norfolk Academy 32

Narrows 47, Parry McCluer 44

New Covenant 47, Timberlake Christian 37

New Kent 47, Tabb 23

Norfolk Christian School 55, Peninsula Catholic 22

Norview 63, Norcom 21

Patrick County 45, Martinsville 36

Patrick Henry-Ashland 72, Varina 37

Princess Anne 72, Frank Cox 14

Pulaski County 56, Salem 34

Richmond Christian 61, Brunswick Academy 12

Ridgeview 58, Union 46

Riverbend 31, Mountain View 26

Roanoke Catholic 50, Va. Episcopal 38

Salem-Va. Beach 59, First Colonial 40

Skyline 60, Manassas Park 28

South Lakes 60, Yorktown 38

Spotswood 51, Rockbridge County 22

St. Annes-Belfield 65, Trinity Episcopal 42

St. Gertrude 53, St. Catherine’s 40

St. Margaret’s 40, Veritas Classic Christian School 35

Staunton River 52, Liberty-Bedford 30

Steward School 47, Cape Henry Collegiate 20

Stone Bridge 54, Freedom (South Riding) 40

StoneBridge School 37, Portsmouth Christian 30

Strasburg 57, Clarke County 36

TJ-Richmond 40, Hermitage 36

Trinity Christian School 42, Foxcroft 16

Virginia High 59, Richlands 52

Western Albemarle 35, Fluvanna 33

William Byrd 64, Jefferson Forest 36

Woodbridge 58, Colgan 41

Woodgrove 41, Riverside 39

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.