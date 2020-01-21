Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 64, John Battle 53
Albemarle 69, Louisa 60
Amelia Academy 58, Tidewater Academy 49
Annandale 74, Mount Vernon 50
Arcadia 65, Salisbury Christian School, Md. 32
Atlantic Shores Christian 79, Isle of Wight Academy 70
Atlee 49, Highland Springs 46
Benedictine 71, Collegiate-Richmond 55
Bland County 54, Auburn 48
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 55, Southampton Academy 34
Blue Ridge School 56, Miller School 40
Booker T. Washington 68, Churchland 54
Broadwater Academy 49, Gateway Christian 38
Broadway 58, Turner Ashby 36
Buckingham County 63, Bluestone 39
Buffalo Gap 64, Wilson Memorial 41
Cape Henry Collegiate 60, Steward School 59
Chancellor 83, James Monroe 75, OT
Charlottesville 79, Orange County 60
Chilhowie 72, Northwood 66
Colonial Forge 60, Brooke Point 52
Courtland 75, Caroline 54
Eastern View 64, Spotsylvania 47
Episcopal 75, Georgetown Prep, Md. 59
Fairfax 59, South County 56
Faith Christian-Roanoke 55, Grace Christian 36
Falls Church 57, George Marshall 46
Floyd County 72, Carroll County 60
Fort Chiswell 57, Galax 46
Freedom (South Riding) 71, Stone Bridge 58
GW-Danville 76, Magna Vista 45
Gate City 69, Lee High 53
George Wythe-Wytheville 56, Grayson County 49
Glen Allen 62, J.R. Tucker 52
Glenvar 57, James River-Buchanan 43
Goochland 60, Randolph-Henry 52
Green Run 79, Bayside 48
Gretna 82, Chatham 71
Halifax County 64, Park View-South Hill 50
Hampton Christian 54, Denbigh Baptist 22
Holston 54, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 40
Independence 64, Broad Run 52
J.I. Burton 78, Honaker 58
John Handley 80, Culpeper 35
Kellam 48, Grassfield 41
Lake Taylor 63, Maury 58
Lee-Davis 75, Henrico 24
Lord Botetourt 79, Staunton River 40
Loudoun County 79, Heritage (Leesburg) 60
Loudoun Valley 65, Tuscarora 42
Marion 57, Tazewell 48
Martinsville 85, Patrick County 43
Matoaca 73, Prince George 72
Mt. Carmel Christian 66, Christ Chapel Academy 50
Nansemond-Suffolk 54, Norfolk Academy 38
Nelson County 64, Appomattox 51
Norfolk Christian School 81, Peninsula Catholic 72
North Cross 52, Va. Episcopal 44
Norview 55, Norcom 46
Oakton 45, Westfield 27
Patriot 70, Osbourn 51
Potomac 66, Gar-Field 21
Princess Anne 61, Frank Cox 51
R.E. Lee-Staunton 55, Riverheads 52
Radford 76, Giles 27
Riverside 56, Woodgrove 46
Rock Ridge 63, Potomac Falls 45
Salem 67, Pulaski County 59
Salem-Va. Beach 47, First Colonial 44
South Lakes 87, Yorktown 69
Spotswood 53, Rockbridge County 23
St. Annes-Belfield 79, Trinity Episcopal 77
St. Christopher’s 72, Christchurch 45
St. Stephens-St. Agnes 95, St. Albans, D.C. 53
Stafford 46, Massaponax 40
T.C. Williams 71, Chantilly 68
TJ-Richmond 78, Hermitage 77
Tandem Friends School 45, Randolph-Macon Academy 41
Tunstall 71, Bassett 57
Union 51, Ridgeview 47
Walsingham Academy 67, Greenbrier Christian 43
Washington-Lee 77, McLean 71
West Potomac 64, Hayfield 56
Western Albemarle 62, Fluvanna 38
William Fleming 73, William Byrd 43
Woodbridge 56, Colgan 54
Woodstock Central 56, William Monroe 41
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Atlantic Shores Christian 36, Isle of Wight Academy 27
Auburn 66, Bland County 46
Bayside 62, Green Run 41
Bishop Ireton 82, Holy Cross, Md. 42
Booker T. Washington 73, Churchland 23
Buckingham County 49, Bluestone 25
Bullis, Md. 74, Flint Hill School 67
Catholic High School of Va Beach 48, Ocean Lakes 47
Chilhowie 53, Northwood 27
Colonial Forge 60, Brooke Point 52
Culpeper 44, John Handley 38
Deep Run 52, Maggie L. Walker GS 43
Eastern Mennonite 41, Grace Christian 11
Eastern Montgomery 59, Bath County 29
Eastern View 70, Spotsylvania 35
Franklin County 70, Northside 23
Galax 37, Fort Chiswell 25
Gate City 80, Lee High 41
George Wythe-Wytheville 56, Grayson County 26
Glen Allen 63, J.R. Tucker 26
Grassfield 47, Kellam 41
Hampton Roads 48, Christchurch 29
Henrico 76, Lee-Davis 30
Highland Springs 73, Atlee 43
James River-Midlothian 57, Midlothian 28
James Robinson 51, W.T. Woodson 50, OT
Kempsville 48, Landstown 40
Lake Taylor 60, Maury 23
Lloyd Bird 65, Powhatan 50
Lord Botetourt 47, Liberty Christian 29
Loudoun Valley 83, Tuscarora 67
Madison County 49, Rappahannock County 38
Magna Vista 43, GW-Danville 38
Manchester 51, Huguenot 28
Marion 71, Tazewell 67, OT
Massaponax 60, Stafford 41
Meadowbrook 43, Thomas Dale 38
Middleburg Academy 48, Wakefield School 23
Mills Godwin 41, Prince George 11
Monacan 86, Cosby 57
Mount Vernon 62, Annandale 42
Nansemond-Suffolk 65, Norfolk Academy 32
Narrows 47, Parry McCluer 44
New Covenant 47, Timberlake Christian 37
New Kent 47, Tabb 23
Norfolk Christian School 55, Peninsula Catholic 22
Norview 63, Norcom 21
Patrick County 45, Martinsville 36
Patrick Henry-Ashland 72, Varina 37
Princess Anne 72, Frank Cox 14
Pulaski County 56, Salem 34
Richmond Christian 61, Brunswick Academy 12
Ridgeview 58, Union 46
Riverbend 31, Mountain View 26
Roanoke Catholic 50, Va. Episcopal 38
Salem-Va. Beach 59, First Colonial 40
Skyline 60, Manassas Park 28
South Lakes 60, Yorktown 38
Spotswood 51, Rockbridge County 22
St. Annes-Belfield 65, Trinity Episcopal 42
St. Gertrude 53, St. Catherine’s 40
St. Margaret’s 40, Veritas Classic Christian School 35
Staunton River 52, Liberty-Bedford 30
Steward School 47, Cape Henry Collegiate 20
Stone Bridge 54, Freedom (South Riding) 40
StoneBridge School 37, Portsmouth Christian 30
Strasburg 57, Clarke County 36
TJ-Richmond 40, Hermitage 36
Trinity Christian School 42, Foxcroft 16
Virginia High 59, Richlands 52
Western Albemarle 35, Fluvanna 33
William Byrd 64, Jefferson Forest 36
Woodbridge 58, Colgan 41
Woodgrove 41, Riverside 39
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.