Top Online MBA Programs: No GMAT, GRE Required

Many online business schools allow applicants to waive testing requirements if they have a certain amount of work experience or a high college GPA; some online MBA programs that technically require exams give testing waivers to a majority of applicants.

Look into standardized test requirements.

Of the 255 ranked online MBA programs that submitted information about their testing policy to U.S. News in an annual survey, 131 require applicants to submit their scores on either the GMAT or GRE. An additional 31 programs require that applicants submit GMAT and not GRE results. Many online business schools allow applicants to waive testing requirements if they have a certain amount of work experience or a high college GPA. Some online MBA programs that technically require exams give testing waivers to a majority of applicants. Still, 107 ranked online MBA programs reported that they require neither a GMAT nor a GRE test score from applicants. Here are the top 10 test-optional online MBA programs.

Northeastern University (MA)

U.S. News online MBA program rank: 102 (tie)

Test submission policy: Not required but accepted

Acceptance rate (2018-2019): 87%

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University–Worldwide (FL)

U.S. News online MBA program rank: 102 (tie)

Test submission policy: Not used in admissions decisions

Acceptance rate (2018-2019): 78%

American University (Kogod) (DC)

U.S. News online MBA program rank: 74 (tie)

Test submission policy: Not required but accepted

Acceptance rate (2018-2019): 80%

Florida Atlantic University

U.S. News online MBA program rank: 69 (tie)

Test submission policy: Not required but accepted

Acceptance rate (2018-2019): 64%

Colorado State University

U.S. News online MBA program rank: 62 (tie)

Test submission policy: Not required but accepted

Acceptance rate (2018-2019): 83%

Florida International University

U.S. News online MBA program rank: 62 (tie)

Test submission policy: Not required but accepted

Acceptance rate (2018-2019): 61%

University of New Hampshire (Paul)

U.S. News online MBA program rank: 40 (tie)

Test submission policy: Not required but accepted

Acceptance rate (2018-2019): 97%

Babson College (Olin) (MA)

U.S. News online MBA program rank: 31 (tie)

Test submission policy: Not required but accepted

Acceptance rate (2018-2019): 89%

Rochester Institute of Technology (Saunders) (NY)

U.S. News online MBA program rank: 28 (tie)

Test submission policy: Not required but accepted

Acceptance rate (2018-2019): 31%

North Carolina State University (Poole)

U.S. News online MBA program rank: 15 (tie)

Test submission policy: Not required but accepted

Acceptance rate (2018-2019): 70%

Read the online MBA degree overview to learn about the job outlook for this field and explore the complete rankings of the 2020 Best Online MBA Programs. For additional advice on selecting the right online MBA, connect with U.S. News Education on Twitter and Facebook.

Update 01/14/20: This slideshow has been updated to include ranks and data from the 2020 U.S. News Best Online Programs rankings.