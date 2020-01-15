Home » Education News » District attorney says Houston-area…

District attorney says Houston-area student mistakenly killed his friend in high school’s ROTC room

The Associated Press

January 15, 2020, 5:11 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — District attorney says Houston-area student mistakenly killed his friend in high school’s ROTC room.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Education News National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up