College credits to be offered remotely to Delaware students

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — A University of Delaware program that starts this fall will allow high school students to get an early start on their college studies.

The Delaware State News reports he Early College Credit Program will be free and open to juniors and seniors in all 74 public, charter and private high schools throughout the state.

The introductory courses will be in subjects such as astronomy, philosophy, art history and more.

They’ll be transmitted via video from UD’s Newark campus and streamed to the students’ high schools.

The program can serve about 300 students, although university say it can be scaled up if demand is higher.

