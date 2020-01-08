A look at issues coming before the Maryland General Assembly

Education is expected to be a top issue for Maryland lawmakers in their annual 90-day legislative session. Among others will…

Education is expected to be a top issue for Maryland lawmakers in their annual 90-day legislative session. Among others will be a measure to require background checks when someone buys a rifle or shotgun. The proposal stalled last year. Lawmakers also are expected to debate legislation to ban flavored vaping products. And they’ll consider a plan to rebuild Pimlico Race Course and keep the Preakness Stakes in Baltimore. Leading lawmakers say a measure to legalize sports betting in Maryland will also get another look this year.

