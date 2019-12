BOSTON (AP) — In a story December 5, 2019, about Tufts University’s decision to cut ties with the Sackler family,…

BOSTON (AP) — In a story December 5, 2019, about Tufts University’s decision to cut ties with the Sackler family, The Associated Press, relying on information provided by Tufts, erroneously reported that Richard Sackler is a current board member of Purdue Pharma. Richard Sackler left the board in July 2018.

