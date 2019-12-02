Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albemarle 64, Harrisonburg 63
Alleghany County, N.C. 61, Grayson County 43
Amherst County 54, Randolph-Henry 23
Battlefield 65, Freedom (PWC) 62
Blacksburg 65, Auburn 51
Briar Woods 52, Park View-Sterling 10
Broadway 75, Clarke County 72, OT
Brooke Point 75, Spotsylvania 31
Central – Wise 53, Twin Springs 44
Charles City County High School 80, Appomattox Regional GS 41
Charlottesville 76, Chancellor 71
Church Hill Academy 58, Armstrong 57
Churchland 51, Granby 40
Denbigh 77, Bruton 66
Eastern Mennonite 81, Virginia Academy 70
Eastern Montgomery 82, Roanoke Valley Christian 63
Edison 77, Potomac 56
Episcopal 82, Hayfield 54
Flint Hill School 65, Eastern, D.C. 37
Floyd County 76, Patrick County 46
Freedom (South Riding) 67, Tuscarora 48
Gar-Field 65, Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 59, OT
Greenbrier Christian 69, Hampton Christian 55
Independence 51, Rock Ridge 43
Isle of Wight Academy 73, Kenston Forest 58
James River-Midlothian 68, J.R. Tucker 35
John Marshall 90, Catholic High School of Va Beach 79
Lafayette 61, Lakeland 51
Lee High 76, Thomas Walker 45
Maury 66, Woodrow Wilson 62
Mayodan McMichael, N.C. 69, Bassett 67
Meadowbrook 57, Highland Springs 49
Norcom 72, Booker T. Washington 63
Norfolk Christian School 68, Atlantic Shores Christian 67
North Cross 58, Liberty Christian 55
Norview 65, Lake Taylor 46
Orange County 102, Stuarts Draft 77
Osbourn Park 72, Colgan 49
Park View-South Hill 71, Windsor 27
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 69, E.C. Glass 58
Patriot 76, Woodbridge 43
Peninsula Catholic 91, Ocean Lakes 68
Potomac Falls 49, Dominion 40
Skyline 73, Rappahannock County 42
StoneBridge School 57, Yeshivah 43
Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 41, William Monroe 35
Turner Ashby 54, Monticello 43
West Point 73, Washington & Lee 68
William Fleming 65, Heritage-Lynchburg 51
Yorktown 96, Lee High 70
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
James Monroe vs. Culpeper, ppd. to Jan 15th.
King George vs. Colonial Beach, ppd.
Lord Botetourt vs. Glenvar, ppd. to Jan 6th.
Massaponax vs. Stafford, ppd. to Jan 15th.
Rappahannock vs. K&Q Central, ppd.
Richlands vs. Twin Valley, ppd.
Southampton vs. York, ppd.
Warren County vs. John Handley, ppd. to Dec 11th.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albemarle 62, Harrisonburg 50
Alleghany County, N.C. 62, Grayson County 36
Battlefield 66, Freedom (PWC) 22
Booker T. Washington 45, Woodrow Wilson 39
Brentsville 52, C.D. Hylton 9
Briar Woods 56, Park View-Sterling 24
Broad Run 52, Stone Bridge 49
Brooke Point 67, Spotsylvania 47
Brookville 45, William Campbell 23
Buffalo Gap 53, Covington 30
Carroll County 72, GW-Danville 17
Cave Spring 45, William Byrd 30
Central – Wise 42, Twin Springs 34
Charlottesville 77, Chancellor 38
Chatham 47, Bassett 20
Chatham Hall 47, Bassett 20
Clarke County 51, Broadway 44
Colonial Heights 57, Southampton 56
Culpeper 59, James Monroe 43
E.C. Glass 69, Gretna 54
Fauquier 54, Skyline 46
Floyd County 52, Patrick County 29
Glenvar 51, Hidden Valley 22
Kettle Run 51, Manassas Park 29
Lake Taylor 62, Maury 20
Madison County 56, Orange County 22
Massaponax 62, Stafford 32
Nansemond-Suffolk 48, Catholic High School of Va Beach 41
Nelson County 41, Amherst County 29
Norcom 43, Churchland 31
Norfolk Christian School 36, Atlantic Shores Christian 35
Norview 85, Granby 10
Oakton 48, Forest Park 44
Osbourn 48, Mountain View 26
Osbourn Park 69, Colgan 45
Park View-South Hill 61, Windsor 17
Parry McCluer 50, Bath County 37
Potomac 70, Colonial Forge 66, OT
Potomac Falls 31, Dominion 22
Seton School 54, Shenandoah Valley Christian 50
Staunton River 64, Jefferson Forest 32
Thomas Walker 69, Lee High 47
Turner Ashby 63, Monticello 49
Tuscarora 47, Freedom (South Riding) 25
W.T. Woodson 63, TJ-Alexandria 33
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Prince George vs. J.R. Tucker, ppd.
Richlands vs. Twin Valley, ppd.
Warren County vs. John Handley, ppd. to Dec 11th.
Waynesboro vs. Riverheads, ppd. to Jan 22nd.
