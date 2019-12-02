Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Albemarle 64, Harrisonburg 63 Alleghany County, N.C. 61, Grayson County 43 Amherst County 54, Randolph-Henry 23 Battlefield…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albemarle 64, Harrisonburg 63

Alleghany County, N.C. 61, Grayson County 43

Amherst County 54, Randolph-Henry 23

Battlefield 65, Freedom (PWC) 62

Blacksburg 65, Auburn 51

Briar Woods 52, Park View-Sterling 10

Broadway 75, Clarke County 72, OT

Brooke Point 75, Spotsylvania 31

Central – Wise 53, Twin Springs 44

Charles City County High School 80, Appomattox Regional GS 41

Charlottesville 76, Chancellor 71

Church Hill Academy 58, Armstrong 57

Churchland 51, Granby 40

Denbigh 77, Bruton 66

Eastern Mennonite 81, Virginia Academy 70

Eastern Montgomery 82, Roanoke Valley Christian 63

Edison 77, Potomac 56

Episcopal 82, Hayfield 54

Flint Hill School 65, Eastern, D.C. 37

Floyd County 76, Patrick County 46

Freedom (South Riding) 67, Tuscarora 48

Gar-Field 65, Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 59, OT

Greenbrier Christian 69, Hampton Christian 55

Independence 51, Rock Ridge 43

Isle of Wight Academy 73, Kenston Forest 58

James River-Midlothian 68, J.R. Tucker 35

John Marshall 90, Catholic High School of Va Beach 79

Lafayette 61, Lakeland 51

Lee High 76, Thomas Walker 45

Maury 66, Woodrow Wilson 62

Mayodan McMichael, N.C. 69, Bassett 67

Meadowbrook 57, Highland Springs 49

Norcom 72, Booker T. Washington 63

Norfolk Christian School 68, Atlantic Shores Christian 67

North Cross 58, Liberty Christian 55

Norview 65, Lake Taylor 46

Orange County 102, Stuarts Draft 77

Osbourn Park 72, Colgan 49

Park View-South Hill 71, Windsor 27

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 69, E.C. Glass 58

Patriot 76, Woodbridge 43

Peninsula Catholic 91, Ocean Lakes 68

Potomac Falls 49, Dominion 40

Skyline 73, Rappahannock County 42

StoneBridge School 57, Yeshivah 43

Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 41, William Monroe 35

Turner Ashby 54, Monticello 43

West Point 73, Washington & Lee 68

William Fleming 65, Heritage-Lynchburg 51

Yorktown 96, Lee High 70

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

James Monroe vs. Culpeper, ppd. to Jan 15th.

King George vs. Colonial Beach, ppd.

Lord Botetourt vs. Glenvar, ppd. to Jan 6th.

Massaponax vs. Stafford, ppd. to Jan 15th.

Rappahannock vs. K&Q Central, ppd.

Richlands vs. Twin Valley, ppd.

Southampton vs. York, ppd.

Warren County vs. John Handley, ppd. to Dec 11th.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albemarle 62, Harrisonburg 50

Alleghany County, N.C. 62, Grayson County 36

Battlefield 66, Freedom (PWC) 22

Booker T. Washington 45, Woodrow Wilson 39

Brentsville 52, C.D. Hylton 9

Briar Woods 56, Park View-Sterling 24

Broad Run 52, Stone Bridge 49

Brooke Point 67, Spotsylvania 47

Brookville 45, William Campbell 23

Buffalo Gap 53, Covington 30

Carroll County 72, GW-Danville 17

Cave Spring 45, William Byrd 30

Central – Wise 42, Twin Springs 34

Charlottesville 77, Chancellor 38

Chatham 47, Bassett 20

Chatham Hall 47, Bassett 20

Clarke County 51, Broadway 44

Colonial Heights 57, Southampton 56

Culpeper 59, James Monroe 43

E.C. Glass 69, Gretna 54

Fauquier 54, Skyline 46

Floyd County 52, Patrick County 29

Glenvar 51, Hidden Valley 22

Kettle Run 51, Manassas Park 29

Lake Taylor 62, Maury 20

Madison County 56, Orange County 22

Massaponax 62, Stafford 32

Nansemond-Suffolk 48, Catholic High School of Va Beach 41

Nelson County 41, Amherst County 29

Norcom 43, Churchland 31

Norfolk Christian School 36, Atlantic Shores Christian 35

Norview 85, Granby 10

Oakton 48, Forest Park 44

Osbourn 48, Mountain View 26

Osbourn Park 69, Colgan 45

Park View-South Hill 61, Windsor 17

Parry McCluer 50, Bath County 37

Potomac 70, Colonial Forge 66, OT

Potomac Falls 31, Dominion 22

Seton School 54, Shenandoah Valley Christian 50

Staunton River 64, Jefferson Forest 32

Thomas Walker 69, Lee High 47

Turner Ashby 63, Monticello 49

Tuscarora 47, Freedom (South Riding) 25

W.T. Woodson 63, TJ-Alexandria 33

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Prince George vs. J.R. Tucker, ppd.

Richlands vs. Twin Valley, ppd.

Warren County vs. John Handley, ppd. to Dec 11th.

Waynesboro vs. Riverheads, ppd. to Jan 22nd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.