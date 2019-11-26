Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Atlantic Shores Christian 43, Norfolk Academy 38
Gateway Christian 47, Southampton Academy 44
Highland-Warrenton 69, Peninsula Catholic 41
Lighthouse Academy 78, SPIRIT Home School 72
Portsmouth Christian 72, Suffolk Christian Academy 37
Teays Valley Christian, W.Va. 85, Mountain Mission 31
Walsingham Academy 61, Richmond Christian 23
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Catholic High School of Va Beach 69, Norfolk Academy 40
Holy Cross Regional Catholic 46, Fuqua School 16
Portsmouth Christian 39, Suffolk Christian Academy 30
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
