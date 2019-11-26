Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Atlantic Shores Christian 43, Norfolk Academy 38 Gateway Christian 47, Southampton Academy 44 Highland-Warrenton 69, Peninsula Catholic…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atlantic Shores Christian 43, Norfolk Academy 38

Gateway Christian 47, Southampton Academy 44

Highland-Warrenton 69, Peninsula Catholic 41

Lighthouse Academy 78, SPIRIT Home School 72

Portsmouth Christian 72, Suffolk Christian Academy 37

Teays Valley Christian, W.Va. 85, Mountain Mission 31

Walsingham Academy 61, Richmond Christian 23

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Catholic High School of Va Beach 69, Norfolk Academy 40

Holy Cross Regional Catholic 46, Fuqua School 16

Portsmouth Christian 39, Suffolk Christian Academy 30

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

