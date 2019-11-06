Sen. Warren dropped from libel lawsuit by ‘Covington Boys’

COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Sen. Elizabeth Warren has been dismissed from a libel lawsuit filed by 10 Kentucky teens over…

COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Sen. Elizabeth Warren has been dismissed from a libel lawsuit filed by 10 Kentucky teens over an encounter with Native Americans that blew up on social media.

The Courier Journal reports a judge ruled Tuesday that the Democratic presidential candidate acted within the scope of her employment by tweeting about the January encounter between Covington Catholic High students and black activists shouting racist statements.

Banging his drum, Nathan Phillips intervened between the white and black groups. A close-up image of his apparent confrontation with Nicholas Sandmann, a student wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat, set off waves of social commentary.

Warren tweeted that Phillips “endured hateful taunts with dignity and strength, then urged us all to do better.”

Both Philipps and Sandmann say they were trying to defuse tensions.

