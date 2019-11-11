San Diego State student, 19, dies after attending frat party

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego State University says a freshman who was hospitalized after attending a fraternity party last…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego State University says a freshman who was hospitalized after attending a fraternity party last week has died.

University President Adela de la Torre announced Monday that 19-year-old Dylan Hernandez died Sunday surrounded by his family. He was hospitalized on Thursday.

The university says its police are investigating the death but gave no further details about possible causes.

The Daily Aztec student newspaper reported that Hernandez, of Jacksonville, Florida, was pledging to Phi Gamma Delta.

It was among 14 fraternities suspended Friday after Hernandez was hospitalized.

The university says evidence for a suspension can include discrimination, disorderly behavior, alcohol being served at events, drug use, and other violations of the student code.

___

This story has been corrected to reflect that 14 fraternities were suspended after Hernandez was hospitalized.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.