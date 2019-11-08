Georgia high school students sickened by unknown substance

LOCUST GROVE, Ga. (AP) — Four high school students outside Atlanta were being treated Friday at area hospitals after ingesting…

LOCUST GROVE, Ga. (AP) — Four high school students outside Atlanta were being treated Friday at area hospitals after ingesting an unknown substance and one student was arrested.

In a statement, Henry County Schools spokesman J.D. Hardin says emergency personnel and school resource officers responded to a medical emergency at Locust Grove High on Friday morning.

Henry County Chief Deputy David Foster tells WSB-TV the students — all girls — likely ingested the party drug GHB.

The four hospitalized students include a 17-year-old, 15-year-old and two 14-year-olds. Foster says another 15-year-old student is in custody for allegedly supplying the drug and will face charges of possession with intent to distribute GHB, possession of GHB, reckless conduct and disruption of a public school.

The sheriff’s office says all five girls are friends. Their names were not released.

Hardin said classes proceeded as scheduled.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.