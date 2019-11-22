Home » Education News » Boston-to-LA flight makes emergency…

Boston-to-LA flight makes emergency landing in central NY

The Associated Press

November 22, 2019, 9:54 PM

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — A plane bound from Boston to Los Angeles has made an emergency landing in Syracuse, New York, after reporting a possible engine problem.

The Federal Aviation Administration says in a statement that Delta Flight 2531 landed safely around 7:30 p.m. Friday at Syracuse Hancock International Airport after declaring an emergency.

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines says the pilots got “an indication of a possible engine issue.”

The Boeing B757 taxied to a gate, with 157 passengers aboard. Another plane headed to Syracuse to take them to Los Angeles later Friday.

Delta is apologizing for the delay.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Education News National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up