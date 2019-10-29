Home » Education News » University of Arizona switches…

University of Arizona switches from UA to UArizona for SEO

The Associated Press

October 29, 2019, 2:57 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The University of Arizona has announced it is changing its abbreviation from UA to UArizona in an effort to increase search engine optimization results for the college.

The Tucson-based college in a statement Monday said the change would help distinguish the school from other national and international entities that use UA, including the University of Alabama, Under Armour and United Airlines.

Officials say the southern Arizona university was not appearing high on Google results when UA was typed into search engines.

University officials say the college will now use UArizona for its communications, including news releases. The college had already changed its Twitter handle to @uarizona.

Officials say there are not yet any plans to use the new abbreviation on college merchandise or in chants at sporting events.

