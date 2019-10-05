UGA seeks research on the role of slavery in school’s past

The University of Georgia has been seeking research proposals about the school's history regarding slavery.

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — The University of Georgia has been seeking research proposals about the school’s history regarding slavery.

University administrators say they’re committing $100,000 for the effort.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the institution wants research from the year it was founded in 1785 to 1865, when the Civil War ended.

Some students, faculty, alumni and community leaders say the university should commit more money for the work. Some also think the time period of research should be extended beyond the Civil War.

Several dozen colleges and universities have done similar research in recent years.

In 2011, Emory University issued a “statement of regret” after its research revealed that slaves were used to help build and support the institution in its early years.

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com

