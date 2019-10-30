Snow prompts closures of schools, government in Colorado

DENVER (AP) — The second snowstorm to hit Colorado in as many days temporarily shut down a stretch of Interstate…

DENVER (AP) — The second snowstorm to hit Colorado in as many days temporarily shut down a stretch of Interstate 70, prompted early closures of schools and state offices in the Denver area and led to canceled classes for Wednesday.

The Colorado Department of Transportation had urged people in the Denver area to leave work early Tuesday and many school districts in the Denver and Colorado Springs area said they were sending students home in anticipation of heavier snowfall. Denver Public Schools and several other districts later announced that classes would be canceled Wednesday due to weather.

The frigid weather that came along with the snow set new record lows Tuesday, including a reading of minus 2 near Craig in northwestern Colorado.

