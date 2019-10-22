Home » Education News » Professor's survey in Michigan…

Professor’s survey in Michigan criticized for racist remarks

The Associated Press

October 22, 2019, 9:25 PM

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A survey by a Michigan State University professor to determine how people respond to derogatory online comments has sparked outrage because it included racist statements.

Saleem Alhabash, an associate professor of public relations and social media, sent his survey to select students Monday. It was posted on a Michigan State website and later removed.

The Lansing State Journal reports the survey asked students to rate statements taken directly from social media and other online sites. Several students told the newspaper that the statements targeted blacks, Asians, Muslims and the LGBTQ community.

Alhabash apologized for the survey, adding it wasn’t meant to hurt anyone.

Michigan State President Samuel Stanley said in a letter to students, faculty and staff Tuesday that “building inclusive communities is at the core of” the school’s values.

___

Information from: Lansing State Journal, http://www.lansingstatejournal.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Education News National News Social Media News Tech News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up