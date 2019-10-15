Home » Education News » Private Dallas university evacuates…

Private Dallas university evacuates campus after bomb threat

The Associated Press

October 15, 2019, 10:54 PM

DALLAS (AP) — A private university in Dallas canceled classes and evacuated its campus of about 4,800 students after receiving a threatening message that prompted a lockdown.

Officials at Dallas Baptist University say a threat of a bomb and coordinated armed attack was received about 1 p.m. Tuesday by a campus police dispatcher.

University spokesman Blake Killingsworth says that after a four-hour lockdown, no foundation for the threat had been found and university officials reopened the campus.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Education News National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up