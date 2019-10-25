Huffman released from prison in college admissions case

DUBLIN, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say actress Felicity Huffman has been released from a federal prison in California after serving…

DUBLIN, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say actress Felicity Huffman has been released from a federal prison in California after serving 12 days of a 14-day sentence for her role in the college admissions scandal.

The U.S. Bureau of Prisons says the “Desperate Housewives” star was released from the low-security prison for women in the San Francisco Bay Area on Friday morning.

Under prison policy, inmate scheduled for weekend release are let out on Friday.

Huffman reported to the prison on Oct. 15, with one day of credit for the time she spent in jail on the day she was originally arrested.

