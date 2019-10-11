Home » Education News » Author's speech cancelled after…

Author’s speech cancelled after Georgia students burn book

The Associated Press

October 11, 2019, 12:50 PM

ATLANTA (AP) — An author’s second appearance at a Georgia university has been cancelled after a few students burned copies of her book.

Jennine Capo Crucet spoke Wednesday at Georgia Southern University in Statesboro. Some freshmen were assigned to read her novel “Make Your Home Among Strangers,” which deals with the cross-cultural challenges of Cuban-American immigrants.

Some students became hostile during a discussion of whether white people benefit from societal privilege. And video shows some later burning copies of Crucet’s book in a dormitory barbecue grill.

Georgia Southern spokeswoman Jennifer Wise says they don’t plan to discipline the students. The university says they had free-speech rights to burn the book, but it “does not align with Georgia Southern’s values, nor does it encourage the civil discourse and debate of ideas.”

