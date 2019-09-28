Student journalist scores big scoop in Trump-Ukraine story

PHOENIX (AP) — A 20-year-old student at Arizona State University broke the news that a key State Department official who…

PHOENIX (AP) — A 20-year-old student at Arizona State University broke the news that a key State Department official who was involved in talks between President Donald Trump and the Ukrainian government had stepped down from his post.

Andrew Howard, a managing editor of The State Press student newspaper, reported Friday that Kurt D. Volker stepped down from his role as the State Department’s special envoy for Ukraine.

Volker also is executive director of the McCain Institute, a think tank in Washington that is run by Arizona State University.

Once reporters discovered the connection, they began looking into Volker and, by Friday evening, confirmed with an unnamed school official that Volker had resigned.

Howard says he was just doing his job.

I’m not sure any of us thought it would just be this big scoop,” Howard told The Associated Press. “It’s just incredible.”

