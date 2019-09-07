See the 2020 Best Liberal Arts Colleges

Explore the best liberal arts schools. Students in search of a small campus feel and intellectual enrichment may find a…

Students in search of a small campus feel and intellectual enrichment may find a fit at one of the top National Liberal Arts Colleges. These institutions emphasize undergraduate programs and award at least half of their degrees in the arts and sciences. Check out the liberal arts colleges that topped the 2020 Best Colleges rankings.

17 (tie). Colgate University (NY)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 2,958

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $58,045

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15

More about Colgate University.

17 (tie). Davidson College (NC)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,843

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $53,049

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 7

More about Davidson College.

17 (tie). United States Naval Academy (MD)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 4,512

2019-2020 tuition and fees: N/A

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 31

More about the United States Naval Academy.

17 (tie). Wesleyan University (CT)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 3,009

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $57,004

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1

More about Wesleyan University.

14 (tie). Grinnell College (IA)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,716

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $54,354

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15

More about Grinnell College.

14 (tie). Hamilton College (NY)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,915

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $56,530

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1

More about Hamilton College.

14 (tie). Vassar College (NY)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 2,456

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $58,770

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1

More about Vassar College.

11 (tie). Colby College (ME)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 2,000

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $57,280

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1

More about Colby College.

11 (tie). Haverford College (PA)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,310

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $56,698

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15

More about Haverford College.

11 (tie). Smith College (MA)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 2,502

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $54,224

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15

More about Smith College.

10. Washington and Lee University (VA)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,829

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $54,830

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1

More about Washington and Lee University.

7 (tie). Carleton College (MN)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 2,097

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $57,111

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15

More about Carleton College.

7 (tie). Claremont McKenna College (CA)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,324

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $56,475

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 5

More about Claremont McKenna College.

7 (tie). Middlebury College (VT)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 2,579

2019-2020 tuition and fees: 56,216

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1

More about Middlebury College.

6. Bowdoin College (ME)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,828

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $56,350

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1

More about Bowdoin College.

5. Pomona College (CA)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,679

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $54,762

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1

More about Pomona College.

3 (tie). Swarthmore College (PA)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,559

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $54,656

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1

More about Swarthmore College.

3 (tie). Wellesley College (MA)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 2,534

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $56,052

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15

More about Wellesley College.

2. Amherst College (MA)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,855

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $58,640

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1

More about Amherst College.

1. Williams College (MA)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 2,073

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $57,280

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1

More about Williams College.

