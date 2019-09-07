Explore the 2020 Best National Universities

Learn about the best National Universities. A quality education from a top college can lead to many career opportunities for…

Learn about the best National Universities.

A quality education from a top college can lead to many career opportunities for graduates. The best National Universities include a mix of public and private research institutions that offer a diverse range of undergraduate, graduate and doctoral programs. Find out which schools topped the 2020 Best National Universities rankings.

20. University of California–Los Angeles

Total undergraduate enrollment: 31,577

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $13,226 (in-state); $42,218 (out-of-state)

Regular decision application deadline: Nov. 30

More about the University of California–Los Angeles.

19. Washington University in St. Louis

Total undergraduate enrollment: 7,751

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $55,292

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 2

More about Washington University in St. Louis.

17 (tie). Cornell University (NY)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 15,182

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $57,222

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 2

More about Cornell University.

17 (tie). Rice University (TX)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 3,992

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $49,112

Regular decision application deadline: Jan.1

More about Rice University.

15 (tie). University of Notre Dame (IN)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 8,617

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $55,553

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1

More about University of Notre Dame.

15 (tie). Vanderbilt University (TN)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 6,861

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $52,070

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1

More about Vanderbilt University.

14. Brown University (RI)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 7,043

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $58,504

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1

More about Brown University.

12 (tie). California Institute of Technology

Total undergraduate enrollment: 948

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $54,600

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 3

More about the California Institute of Technology.

12 (tie). Dartmouth College (NH)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 4,417

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $57,204

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 2

More about Dartmouth College.

10 (tie). Duke University (NC)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 6,682

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $58,198

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 3

More about Duke University.

10 (tie). Johns Hopkins University (MD)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 6,064

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $55,350

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 2

More about Johns Hopkins University.

9. Northwestern University (IL)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 8,231

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $56,691

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1

More about Northwestern University.

6 (tie). Stanford University (CA)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 7,087

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $53,529

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 2

More about Stanford University.

6 (tie). University of Chicago

Total undergraduate enrollment: 6,552

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $59,298

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 2

More about the University of Chicago.

6 (tie). University of Pennsylvania

Total undergraduate enrollment: 10,183

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $57,770

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 5

More about the University of Pennsylvania.

3 (tie). Columbia University (NY)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 6,202

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $61,850

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1

More about Columbia University.

3 (tie). Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Total undergraduate enrollment: 4,602

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $53,790

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1

More about the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

3 (tie). Yale University (CT)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 5,964

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $55,500

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 2

More about Yale University.

2. Harvard University (MA)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 6,788

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $51,925

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1

More about Harvard University.

1. Princeton University (NJ)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 5,428

2019-2020 tuition and fees: $51,870

Regular decision application deadline: Jan.1

More about Princeton University.

Learn more about the Best Colleges rankings.

Check out the complete 2020 Best Colleges rankings, which include exclusive lists such as A-plus Schools for B Students and Best Value Schools. Sign up for our newsletter to get tips for parents helping teens apply to college. Connect with U.S. News Education on Facebook and Twitter, and use the #BestColleges hashtag to share your thoughts on the rankings.

These are the top National Universities of 2020.

— 1. Princeton University

— 2. Harvard University

— 3 (tie). Columbia University

— 3 (tie). Massachusetts Institute of Technology

— 3 (tie). Yale University

— 6 (tie). Stanford University

— 6 (tie). University of Chicago

— 6 (tie). University of Pennsylvania

— 9. Northwestern University

— 10 (tie). Duke University

— 10 (tie). Johns Hopkins University

— 12 (tie). California Institute of Technology

— 12 (tie). Dartmouth College

— 14. Brown University

— 15 (tie). University of Notre Dame

— 15 (tie). Vanderbilt University

— 17 (tie). Cornell University

— 17 (tie). Rice University

— 19. Washington University in St. Louis

— 20. University of California–Los Angeles

More from U.S. News

A Complete Guide to the College Application Process

Apply to College

When to Apply to College

Explore the 2020 Best National Universities originally appeared on usnews.com