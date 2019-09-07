Explore the 2020 Best National Universities

Learn about the best National Universities.
A quality education from a top college can lead to many career opportunities for graduates. The best National Universities include a mix of public and private research institutions that offer a diverse range of undergraduate, graduate and doctoral programs. Find out which schools topped the 2020 Best National Universities rankings.
20. University of California–Los Angeles
Total undergraduate enrollment: 31,577
2019-2020 tuition and fees: $13,226 (in-state); $42,218 (out-of-state)
Regular decision application deadline: Nov. 30
More about the University of California–Los Angeles.
19. Washington University in St. Louis
Total undergraduate enrollment: 7,751
2019-2020 tuition and fees: $55,292
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 2
More about Washington University in St. Louis.
17 (tie). Cornell University (NY)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 15,182
2019-2020 tuition and fees: $57,222
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 2
More about Cornell University.
17 (tie). Rice University (TX)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 3,992
2019-2020 tuition and fees: $49,112
Regular decision application deadline: Jan.1
More about Rice University.
15 (tie). University of Notre Dame (IN)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 8,617
2019-2020 tuition and fees: $55,553
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1
More about University of Notre Dame.
15 (tie). Vanderbilt University (TN)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 6,861
2019-2020 tuition and fees: $52,070
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1
More about Vanderbilt University.
14. Brown University (RI)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 7,043
2019-2020 tuition and fees: $58,504
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1
More about Brown University.
12 (tie). California Institute of Technology
Total undergraduate enrollment: 948
2019-2020 tuition and fees: $54,600
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 3
More about the California Institute of Technology.
12 (tie). Dartmouth College (NH)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 4,417
2019-2020 tuition and fees: $57,204
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 2
More about Dartmouth College.
10 (tie). Duke University (NC)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 6,682
2019-2020 tuition and fees: $58,198
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 3
More about Duke University.
10 (tie). Johns Hopkins University (MD)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 6,064
2019-2020 tuition and fees: $55,350
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 2
More about Johns Hopkins University.
9. Northwestern University (IL)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 8,231
2019-2020 tuition and fees: $56,691
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1
More about Northwestern University.
6 (tie). Stanford University (CA)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 7,087
2019-2020 tuition and fees: $53,529
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 2
More about Stanford University.
6 (tie). University of Chicago
Total undergraduate enrollment: 6,552
2019-2020 tuition and fees: $59,298
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 2
More about the University of Chicago.
6 (tie). University of Pennsylvania
Total undergraduate enrollment: 10,183
2019-2020 tuition and fees: $57,770
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 5
More about the University of Pennsylvania.
3 (tie). Columbia University (NY)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 6,202
2019-2020 tuition and fees: $61,850
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1
More about Columbia University.
3 (tie). Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Total undergraduate enrollment: 4,602
2019-2020 tuition and fees: $53,790
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1
More about the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
3 (tie). Yale University (CT)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 5,964
2019-2020 tuition and fees: $55,500
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 2
More about Yale University.
2. Harvard University (MA)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 6,788
2019-2020 tuition and fees: $51,925
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1
More about Harvard University.
1. Princeton University (NJ)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 5,428
2019-2020 tuition and fees: $51,870
Regular decision application deadline: Jan.1
More about Princeton University.
Learn more about the Best Colleges rankings.
