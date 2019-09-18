‘Death Note’ Snapchat post yields terroristic threat charge

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say a University of South Alabama student has been charged with making a terroristic threat,…

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say a University of South Alabama student has been charged with making a terroristic threat, accused of posting a picture of a book titled “Death Note” on the social media app Snapchat.

Court records filed Wednesday say 21-year-old Jaleel Hughes’ post included the caption, “Don’t come to school tomorrow and if you do, I better not know your name.”

Hughes is one of two students at the university who were arrested and charged with making terroristic threats within a one-week span. School officials say the two cases are unrelated.

In the other case, prosecutors say, 21-year-old Jack Christensen wrote lyrics from a song by Tyler, The Creator that referred to killing people and burning things.

Court records don’t list lawyers for either student who could comment on their behalf.

