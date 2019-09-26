Court hears Alex Jones’ appeal in Sandy Hook case

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Alex Jones’ lawyer has told a Connecticut court that the conspiracy theorist should not have been…

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Alex Jones’ lawyer has told a Connecticut court that the conspiracy theorist should not have been penalized for an angry outburst on his Infowars show against an attorney for relatives of some of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims.

Lawyer Norman Pattis told the Connecticut Supreme Court on Thursday that Jones exercised his free speech rights. Justices did not immediately rule.

A lower court judge in June barred Jones from filing a motion to dismiss a lawsuit by the Sandy Hook families as a penalty for the rant against the lawyer and for failing to turn over documents to the relatives’ attorneys.

The families are suing Jones, Infowars and others for defamation for saying the 2012 school shooting that killed 20 children and six educators was a hoax.

