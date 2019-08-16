Shooting near Alabama campus kills 2, injures 3

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A shooting on the edge of an Alabama college campus killed a student and another man…

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A shooting on the edge of an Alabama college campus killed a student and another man and wounded three others.

Gunfire broke out Thursday night near Alabama State University in Montgomery. President Quinton T. Ross told a news conference Friday the shooting occurred at a business near the school.

Montgomery police say in a news release that Justin Martin, 24, and Jacquez Hall, 21, were killed. Hall was a student at the historically black school, university spokesman Ken Mullinax said.

“We have a tragic loss here at Alabama State University,” Ross said.

Ross said the shooting occurred off campus at a function hosted by a local business near campus. He said it was not a university sanctioned event and the school has a zero-tolerance policy for weapons on campus.

Police spokesman Sgt. Jarrett Williams says two other men were hospitalized with life-threatening gunshot wounds. Another man was hospitalized with a wound that isn’t life-threatening.

The shooting is under investigation, and authorities say no arrests have been made.

The president says Alabama State is working with police to determine what happened.

