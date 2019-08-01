Whether you’re a parent shopping for notebooks and glue for your child, or a college student shopping for a laptop…

Whether you’re a parent shopping for notebooks and glue for your child, or a college student shopping for a laptop or dorm decor, early August is the time to start putting together your back-to-school shopping list. Stores are starting to roll out back-to-school sales on clothing, supplies, tech and more.

Here are the best back-to-school sales for 2019:

— Academy Sports + Outdoors

— Apple

— Belk

— Best Buy

— The Container Store

— Kohl’s

— Lenovo

— Old Navy

— Target

— Walmart

— Tax-free weekends

Read on for more details on some of this year’s best back-to-school sales.

Academy Sports + Outdoors

Until Aug. 12, get up to 25% off select lunch coolers and backpacks from Under Armour. Plus, select apparel and footwear from Nike and Under Armour is up to 25% off.

Apple

Apple is known for its education pricing deals, which it generally offers during back-to-school shopping season. This year, it’s offering up to $200 off select Macs and up to $50 off select iPads. Plus, get free Beats headphones with eligible purchases.

Belk

The department store is offering an extra 20% off regular and sale purchases (excluding doorbusters) through Aug. 6 with coupon code BACK2COOL, or with an in-store coupon, which you can access on Belk’s website. Other back-to-school deals include up to 50% off backpacks and up to 75% off various doorbuster items, including clothing, shoes, bedding and more.

Best Buy

Best Buy is offering special pricing to students who enroll in its student deals program. To take advantage, create a My Best Buy account, and sign up for student deal alerts. Once you’ve enrolled, special deals will start to appear in your account. These change every week, but recent deals have included up to $200 off select PCs and laptops.

The Container Store

Text COLLEGELIFE to 22922, and get a coupon for 20% off your purchases through Aug. 18. You can also sign up for this coupon on The Container Store’s website.

Plus, the Customer Favorites Sale runs until Aug. 18 and features up to 30% off popular organizational items. Plenty of these products, including closet organizers, drawer organizers, pinboards, baskets and storage bins, are great for dorm rooms.

Kohl’s

Through Aug. 10, get 25% off select shoes, clothing and other accessories from Nike and Converse. Select Adidas clothing and shoes are 25% off through Aug. 11.

Kohl’s is also known for throwing flash sales and offering limited-time coupon codes for online shoppers. So check its website daily for savings on back-to-school items.

Lenovo

Through Aug. 8, shop the back-to-school sale to get an accessory for a penny when you buy a laptop. Select an eligible laptop (exceptions include some ThinkPads and all Chromebooks), then add an eligible accessory to your order for 1 cent. The accessories you can choose from vary by the laptop you purchase, but possibilities may include a smart clock, headphones or backpack.

Old Navy

Make sure the whole family is stocked up on clothing basics. Old Navy is offering up to 50% off select jeans, tops and shorts through Aug. 11. A lot of the items in this sale are warm-weather clearance items, so wear them while temperatures are still high enough, layer them with a fall jacket or store them for next summer.

Target

Until Aug. 10, kids shoes are buy one, get one 50% off. Target will also be rolling out more deals in its weekly ad. So be sure to check the ad online to see what’s on sale.

Walmart

The school supplies aisles are already full, with essentials staring at 98 cents. Plus, find clothing starting at $7. Walmart is also offering discounts on popular laptops from HP, Dell, Acer and Samsung.

Tax-Free Weekends

Some states, including Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Iowa, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas and Virginia, have tax-free days coming up in August. During these weekends (or weeks), shoppers pay no sales tax on certain items. Eligible items vary by state, but may include school supplies, clothing and personal electronics.

State sales taxes in these states range from 4% to 7%, and some states also waive local taxes on purchases during their tax holidays. While this is a small discount, it can add up to a big number if you buy a computer or fill your cart with back-to-school supplies and clothing.

