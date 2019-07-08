Maryland Senate president appoints Baker to UMMS board

Former Prince George's County Executive Rushern Baker has been appointed to the board of directors for the University of Maryland Medical System.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Former Prince George’s County Executive Rushern Baker has been appointed to the board of directors for the University of Maryland Medical System.

Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller announced the selection in a letter Monday to James DiPaula, the board’s chairman.

New appointments are being made after reports of self-dealing of contracts involving former board members. A reform measure approved by the General Assembly and signed by the governor requires the new appointments.

Most of them are made by the governor, though the Senate president makes one appointment to the board under the law. House Speaker Adrienne Jones has not yet announced an appointment she will make to the board.

Baker served two terms as county executive. He came in second in last year’s Democratic primary for governor.

