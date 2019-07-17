Jury convicts boy who pointed gun at teacher, pulled trigger

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A 13-year-old eastern Iowa student has been found guilty on three charges after he pointed a gun at a teacher and pulled the trigger, but the jury declined to convict him of attempted murder.

The Quad-City Times reports jurors in Davenport convicted the boy Wednesday of carrying weapons on school grounds, assault while using or displaying a dangerous weapon, and assault with intent to commit serious injury. Jury deliberations began Tuesday.

Prosecutors say the boy pointed a loaded .22-caliber handgun at a teacher in a North Scott Junior High School classroom in Eldridge on Aug. 31. It didn't fire when he pulled the trigger because the safety was engaged. The teacher and a guidance counselor grabbed the gun from him.

The boy, who was 12 at the time, was tried as a youthful offender in adult court and charged with attempted murder and weapons crimes.