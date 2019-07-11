Home » Education News » BYU updates honor code…

BYU updates honor code following student criticism

The Associated Press

July 11, 2019, 12:18 AM

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Brigham Young University has updated its honor code process following widespread student criticism that it lacks transparency and compassion.

University officials announced the changes Wednesday. They include following an “innocent until proven guilty” policy and allowing someone to accompany students in honor code meetings.

Honor code office director Kevin Utt said the chances are meant to reduce anxiety and misunderstanding among students.

The Utah university is owned by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and mandates students follow a code that prohibits premarital sex, the consumption of alcohol, coffee and tea among other rules to comply with the church’s health code.

Students began an informal campaign earlier this year to reduce honor code punishments that ban activities common at other colleges including drinking, premarital sex, beards and piercings.

