San Diego fraternity suspended over sex assault claims

By The Associated Press June 4, 2019 11:44 pm 06/04/2019 11:44pm
LA JOLLA, Calif. (AP) — A fraternity at the University of California, San Diego has been suspended over sexual assault allegations involving its members.

The university and the national fraternity sent cease-and-desist orders to the Sigma Chi chapter last week. The chapter is barred from taking part in social or philanthropic activities while the allegations are investigated.

Several sexual assault allegations reportedly have been made against members of the fraternity.

Details weren’t released but the university says the chapter is cooperating with the investigation.

