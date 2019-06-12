202
Home » Education News » Principal accused of copying…

Principal accused of copying Kutcher speech is suspended

By The Associated Press June 12, 2019 9:55 am 06/12/2019 09:55am
Share
FILE - In this April 15, 2018, file photo, Ashton Kutcher arrives at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The News and Sentinel reports Parkersburg High School Principal Kenny DeMoss was suspended Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at a Wood County Board of Education meeting. DeMoss apologized for heavily basing his May address on Kutcher's 2013 Nickelodeon Teen Choice Awards speech. He has said he should’ve cited his sources, but the ideas were his own. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia principal accused of plagiarizing Ashton Kutcher in an address to his school’s graduating class has been suspended without pay for five days.

The News and Sentinel reports that Parkersburg High School Principal Kenny DeMoss was suspended Tuesday at a Board of Education meeting. DeMoss apologized for heavily basing his May address on Kutcher’s 2013 Nickelodeon Teen Choice Awards speech. He has said that he should’ve cited his sources but that the ideas were his own.

A Facebook video highlighting the plagiarism spliced the speeches together. DeMoss said the video excluded a disclaimer that multiple sources informed his speech. Kutcher tweeted Saturday that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery and cited Oscar Wilde for the quote. He then quipped that both “kids and faculty” should cite sources.

___

Information from: News and Sentinel (Parkersburg, W.Va.), http://www.newsandsentinel.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Education News National News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!