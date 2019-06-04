202
Home » Education News » Police: NC shooting suspect…

Police: NC shooting suspect planned attack for months

By The Associated Press June 4, 2019 3:06 pm 06/04/2019 03:06pm
Share
FILE - This undated file photo provided by Matthew Westmoreland shows Riley Howell. A North Carolina police department has honored college student Howell and his family after he was killed when a gunman opened fire inside a classroom. News outlets report the family of UNC Charlotte student Howell received the Civilian Medal of Valor on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. (Matthew Westmoreland via AP, File)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Police say the man charged with fatally shooting two students and wounding four others in a North Carolina university classroom told them he’d planned the shooting for months but gave up the assault after he was tackled and brought to the floor.

Police detectives say in newly unsealed search warrants that former student Trystan Andrew Terrell admitted entering the University of North Carolina at Charlotte on April 30 intending to shoot people. The warrants say he paused to load his gun in a bathroom before attacking. A student was fatally shot when he tackled the shooter.

In statements seeking court permission to access the suspect’s cellphone, a police detective described Terrell as saying he used his phone to record a video of the area where the shooting happened. It’s not clear what the recording shows.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Education News National News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!