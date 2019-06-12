202
Hungary scientists fear brain drain as govt seeks control

By The Associated Press June 12, 2019 12:57 pm 06/12/2019 12:57pm
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — The president of the Hungarian Academy of Sciences says the government is moving to gain control of Hungary’s research institutes and he fears the country will see an exodus of scientists.

Academy President Laszlo Lovasz said Wednesday that a government-drafted bill on the academy’s financing threatened academic freedom and could reduce support for social science research of government policies.

Lovasz said the government plans “are refused by an overwhelming majority of the Hungarian scientific community. Some of the most excellent researchers have already left the country.”

The Hungarian Science Academy has 3,000 researchers in a network of 15 research centers and 150 research groups at universities.

The government says it wants to increase innovation “which can effectively help the Hungarian economy.”

