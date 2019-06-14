202
Georgia Tech graduate voted to be school’s next president

By The Associated Press June 14, 2019 2:35 am 06/14/2019 02:35am
ATLANTA (AP) — A graduate of Georgia Tech has been named its next president.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the Georgia Board of Regents voted Thursday to hire Ángel Cabrera to lead the Georgia Institute of Technology, where he earned his master’s and doctoral degrees.

Cabrera is to start in his new post by Sept. 15.

Cabrera had been president of George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia, since 2012.

He and his wife met while both were enrolled at Georgia Tech. Their son recently graduated from the school.

Some students say they opposed Cabrera’s hiring because they believe the selection process was not transparent. State officials announced last week that Cabrera was the only finalist for the job.

The terms of Cabrera’s contract were not immediately available.

