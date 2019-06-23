202
Exhibit will show rare copy of Declaration of Independence

By The Associated Press June 23, 2019 2:11 pm 06/23/2019 02:11pm
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Yale University library will display a rare copy of the Declaration of Independence and hold a public reading to mark the 243rd anniversary of the nation’s founding.

The Beinecke Rare Book & Manuscript Library says the document is one of only 26 known copies of the first printing of the Declaration of Independence.

Those copies are known as the Dunlap Broadside, named after John Dunlap, who printed about 200 copies in Philadelphia on July 4, 1776. They were distributed to the original 13 states.

The Yale copy will be displayed in a temporary exhibition case at the library from June 27 through July 11, except for the July 4 holiday when the library will be closed. The public reading is scheduled for July 5 at 4 p.m.

