Ex-Chicago Council member gets year in prison for corruption

By The Associated Press June 24, 2019 6:54 pm 06/24/2019 06:54pm
Former Chicago Alderman Willie Cochran leaves the Dirksen Federal Courthouse after he was sentenced, Monday, June 24, 2019, in Chicago. Cochran was sentenced to a year and one day in prison after pleading guilty to corruption charges. (James Foster/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

CHICAGO (AP) — A former Chicago City Council member has been sentenced to a year and one day prison after pleading guilty to corruption charges.

U.S. District Judge Jorge Alonso sentenced 66-year-old Alderman Willie Cochran on Monday, saying he is part of “long and pathetic tradition” of political corruption.

An investigation revealed Cochran took thousands of dollars from a charitable fund he created to spend on his daughter’s college tuition, gambling and other personal expenses.

The alderman and former police officer pleaded guilty to in March to wire fraud, admitting he took more than $14,000.

Cochran is Chicago’s 30th alderman since 1972 to be convicted of crimes tied to official duties. His sentencing comes as current Alderman Edward Burke faces federal racketeering charges and days after federal agents raided another alderman’s office.

