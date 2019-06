By The Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — 1st female leader of US Naval War College is picked to replace president who was removed after AP report.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — 1st female leader of US Naval War College is picked to replace president who was removed after AP report.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.