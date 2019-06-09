9 children taken to Texas hospital after school bus crash

MULESHOE, Texas (AP) — Authorities say nine children were taken to a West Texas hospital after a semi-trailer carrying cattle collided with a school bus. Texas Department of Public Safety Lt. Bryan Witt said Wednesday…

MULESHOE, Texas (AP) — Authorities say nine children were taken to a West Texas hospital after a semi-trailer carrying cattle collided with a school bus.

Texas Department of Public Safety Lt. Bryan Witt said Wednesday that the children aboard the Muleshoe Independent School District bus were taken to a Muleshoe hospital for evaluation. One child later was transported to a Lubbock hospital, but Witt says the child was not seriously hurt.

The driver of the semitrailer suffered serious injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening. The driver of the school bus wasn’t hurt.

Witt says the bus was attempting to make a left turn Tuesday when the semitrailer, which was following behind, tried to pass on the left.

The elementary school-aged children were heading home after summer classes.

Muleshoe is about 70 miles (113 kilometers) northwest of Lubbock.

