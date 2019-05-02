The Latest: Body of student slain in shooting arrives home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Latest on the fatal shooting at a North Carolina university (all times local): 3:55 p.m. The body of a North Carolina student whom classmates and police have called a hero…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Latest on the fatal shooting at a North Carolina university (all times local):

3:55 p.m.

The body of a North Carolina student whom classmates and police have called a hero for stopping a gunman in his classroom has returned home.

Television footage of the police escort of 21-year-old Riley Howell showed dozens of people holding U.S. flags lining the street as the procession turned into the funeral home in his mountain hometown of Waynesville.

Howell’s mother then hugged every police officer in the procession, which had brought Howell’s body about 150 miles (240 kilometers) from Charlotte.

Authorities say Riley tackled the gunman in his University of North Carolina-Charlotte classroom Tuesday evening. He died, along with another student, 19-year-old Ellis Parlier. Four other students were hurt.

The funeral home has not posted funeral arrangements for Howell.

1:45 p.m.

The man charged with killing two North Carolina college students in their classroom has chosen not to appear in court.

Twenty-two-year-old Trystan Andrew Terrell told his court-appointed attorney he did not want to hear the charges against him read Thursday in the Mecklenburg County Courthouse.

Terrell faces two counts of first-degree murder, four counts of attempted first-degree murder and other charges in the Tuesday shooting at the University of North Carolina-Charlotte that also left four wounded.

Terrell will remain in jail without bond at least until his next court appearance on May 15.

10:40 a.m.

A police escort is helping take home the body of North Carolina college student hailed as a hero for stopping a gunman in his classroom.

An SUV left Charlotte on Thursday morning with 21-year-old Riley Howell, flanked by motorcycles and several other police vehicles with their blue lights flashing.

Officials say they’ll drive about 150 miles (240 kilometers) to Howell’s hometown of Waynesville in the North Carolina mountains.

Authorities say Riley tackled the gunman in his University of North Carolina-Charlotte classroom Tuesday evening. He died, along with another student, 19-year-old Ellis Parlier. Four other students were hurt.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Ker Putney called Howell a hero and said he saved many lives.

Twenty-two-year-old Trystan Andrew Terrell is charged in the killings and has a court hearing scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

1:05 a.m.

A North Carolina college student who police say died attacking a gunman in his classroom is being remembered by friends and family as a hero.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney said 21-year-old Riley Howell’s sacrifice Tuesday saved lives at the University of North Carolina-Charlotte because the gunman had plenty of ammunition.

Howell and another student died in the shooting in an anthropology class. Four other students were hurt.

Police arrested 22-year-old Trystan Andrew Terrell in the classroom. He is charged with two counts of murder and four counts of attempted murder.

David Belnap was Howell’s friend. He came to a campus vigil Wednesday night vigil with “Riley Howell is a hero” handwritten on the back of his T-shirt.

Belnap says he wants Howell’s decision to die protecting others to never be forgotten.

