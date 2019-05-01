The Latest: Police say campus shooting suspect is man, 22

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Latest on a shooting at a North Carolina university campus (all times local): 11:15 p.m. Police have identified the suspect in a fatal campus shooting as a 22-year-old man. Charlotte-Mecklenburg…

11:15 p.m.

Police have identified the suspect in a fatal campus shooting as a 22-year-old man.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police issued a statement late Tuesday identifying the suspect as Trystan Andrew Terrell. They say he’s in custody with charges pending.

Authorities have said he used a pistol to open fire on students in a classroom building at UNC-Charlotte, killing two and wounding four.

His grandfather, Paul Rold of Arlington, Texas, says Terrell had moved to Charlotte two years ago with his father.

Rold told The Associated Press that the actions don’t sound like his grandson. He said: “This is not in his DNA.”

10:50 p.m.

North Carolina’s governor has vowed to take a hard look at how to keep guns away from universities and schools after a fatal shooting at a campus.

Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat, addressed reporters near the University of North Carolina-Charlotte campus hours after a gunman killed two and wounded four others.

He said students shouldn’t fear for their lives, nor parents fear for their children’s safety when they go off to school. He said: “This violence has to stop.”

He didn’t provide specifics other than to say he planned to review everything involved in the shooting and work on ways to prevent others from happening.

9 p.m.

A North Carolina university police chief says officers arrived within minutes to the room in a campus building where a shooting happened, disarming the gunman.

University of North Carolina-Charlotte Police Chief Jeff Baker said that a call came in at 4:40 p.m. Tuesday that a suspect armed with a pistol had shot several students.

Baker said officers were able to apprehend and disarm the suspect in the room where it happened. He declined to release the suspect’s name.

Baker says his officers saved lives with their speed.

He said two people were killed, and three remained in critical condition. He said a fourth person’s injuries were less serious.

7:50 p.m.

Police say a suspect is in custody in a fatal campus shooting that killed two people and injured four.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said in a statement on Twitter Tuesday evening that one person is in custody and no one else is believed to be involved.

Police at the University of North Carolina-Charlotte were going through campus buildings to tell anyone still sheltering in place that the scene is secure.

The Mecklenburg Emergency Medical Services Agency has said two people were found dead at the scene, two others have life-threatening injuries and two others have injuries that are not life-threatening.

7 p.m.

Emergency medical officials say two people are dead and four injured in a shooting at a North Carolina university.

Mecklenburg Emergency Medical Services Agency said on Twitter that two people were found dead at the scene, two others have life-threatening injuries and two others have injuries that are not life-threatening.

UNC Charlotte issued a campus lockdown on Tuesday after reports that shots had been fired. It’s unclear whether the victims are students or whether a suspect is in custody.

Aerial shots from local television news outlets showed police officers running toward a building, while another view showed students running on a campus sidewalk.

6:30 p.m.

A North Carolina university has issued an alert for students to remain in a safe location following reports of an apparent shooting.

UNC Charlotte issued a campus lockdown on Tuesday after reports that shots had been fired.

Aerial shots from local television news outlets showed police officers running toward a building, while another view showed students running on a campus sidewalk.

It was not immediately clear whether anyone had been shot or whether a suspect was in custody. School officials couldn’t be reached for immediate comment Tuesday evening.

The campus was to host a concert at the school’s football stadium.

