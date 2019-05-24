202
Home » Education News » Teen wanted in Florida…

Teen wanted in Florida shooting arrested in Georgia

By The Associated Press May 24, 2019 6:27 am 05/24/2019 06:27am
Share

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a teen connected to a Florida high school football game shooting has been arrested in Georgia.

The Florida Times-Union reports that 19-year-old Arthur Davin Jones III was picked up during a traffic stop Wednesday night on Interstate 95 in Camden, Georgia. He’s now awaiting extradition to Jacksonville on an attempted murder warrant.

A 16-year-old boy was wounded last week outside a spring football game between Terry Parker High School and Ribault High School.

Officials say six school police officers and more than 1,000 spectators were inside the stadium when several males surrounded the victim in a parking lot and a single shot was fired.

Investigators believe the shooting was gang related. Detectives haven’t said what role Jones played in the shooting.

___

Information from: The (Jacksonville) Florida Times-Union, http://www.jacksonville.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Education News National News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!